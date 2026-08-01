Vanessa Gold agrees to sell West Ham stake to consortium led by Amanda Staveley

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Amanda Staveley brokered the deal that allowed a Saudi-backed consortium to take over Newcastle in 2021. Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vanessa Gold has confirmed she has agreed to sell her stake in West Ham to a consortium led by former Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley.

Gold, who succeeded her father David as joint-chair of the Hammers following his death in 2023, has a deal in place with a group headed by Staveley, her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi and PCP Capital Partners for her family's 25.1% holding.

However, current shareholders will also be presented with the chance to buy out the Gold family under an ongoing process.

Gold said in a statement: "As the daughter of David Gold, it was a great honour to step into a joint chair and director role at the club following his passing in 2023.

"Whether as a youth team player, a lifelong fan or an owner, my father's priority was always to champion and protect this great club. Over the past three years I have taken huge personal pride in continuing that legacy and will always be hugely grateful to the staff, players and fans who allowed me to do so.

"On June 12, Daniel Kretínsky and I agreed a sale that would have made EP Group the single largest shareholder in West Ham. Unfortunately, since that time, the original deal and other alternatives that we have discussed could not be brought to fruition.

"In light of this, I have now reached an agreement to sell my family's shareholding to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and PCP Capital Partners. This sale remains subject to a pre-emption process, under which existing shareholders have the option to buy the shares instead.

"While the process has not yet concluded, I wanted to be open with our fans about where things stand and my intentions.

"My ambition throughout this process has been to ensure the club has the right leadership and ownership to enable West Ham to achieve its potential and return to its rightful place in the Premier League.

"Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and PCP Capital Partners will bring deep experience and understanding of what it takes to lead a successful football club, and I have every confidence in what she and her partners can bring to West Ham.

"While the sale process proceeds, I will continue to act in the club's best interests, as my father did and would expect of me."

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Staveley brokered the deal which allowed a Saudi-backed consortium to buy out then-Newcastle owner Mike Ashley in October 2021, and she and Ghodoussi oversaw the club's rise from Premier League relegation candidates to Champions League participants and, after their departure during the summer of 2024, Carabao Cup winners.

The Hammers dropped out of the top flight at the end of last season and will begin the process of attempting to secure a swift return at away Burnley on Aug. 16.