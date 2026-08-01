Girona vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates as Christos Tzolis makes debut

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After one of the greatest campaigns in their modern history, Arsenal return for preseason with a trip to Girona, and you can follow all the updates live right here, with ESPN.

The game marks the culmination of a week's training camp in Catalunya for the Premier League champions, who are set to play three more friendlies after Saturday's opener.

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Despite having a number of first-team regulars make it to the final weekend of the World Cup, Arsenal are set to name a strong side.

The game against Girona marks the first of two consecutive matches against Spanish opposition, with Arsenal set to play Real Betis at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday, Aug 5.

After that, they will return to the Emirates for an intriguing clash against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, Aug. 9, before rounding out their friendlies when they host Como on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

There is, of course, one more game for Mikel Arteta's side before they open the Premier League season against Coventry, and that is the Community Shield.

They are set to face Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The preseason games will offer the chance for Arsenal fans to see new signing Christian Tzolis after he arrived from Club Brugge in the summer, alongside Illan Meslier and Piero Hincapié, the latter of which was, of course, already on loan at Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen last season.

As for Girona, they get their LaLiga season underway five days before Arsenal begin the Premier League campaign. The Catalan side are set to host CD Leganes at the Estadi Montilivi on Sunday, Aug. 16.