Brentford sign Mamadou Sangaré from Lens for club-record fee

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Brentford have signed Mali midfielder Mamadou Sangaré from Lens for an undisclosed club-record fee, reported to be around £38.5m ($52m).

The 24-year-old, who helped Lens finish second in Ligue 1 and win the Coupe de France last season, has agreed a five-year contract, with a club option for a further year.

Bees boss Keith Andrews told the club's official website: "Mamadou is someone that we've tracked for quite some time. He's been on our radar and was a player we were really keen to bring in.

Mamadou Sangaré played for Lens for one season. Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Last season was a huge season for him following a couple of loan spells during which he developed. At Lens, he performed at such a consistently high level for a team that finished second in the league.

"He's a player that adds to a really good midfield that we already have; he also adds qualities that we don't have. He complements the current midfield," Andrews said.

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He added: "He fits everything we want from a Brentford player, on and off the pitch. He'll be a player that I think will become very, very popular with the fans."

Brentford agreed to terminate Jordan Henderson's contract last month and the England midfielder looks set to join Chelsea.

Sangaré joined Lens from Rapid Vienna last summer and made 29 Ligue 1 appearances, while he helped Mali reach the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and has won 16 senior caps for his country.