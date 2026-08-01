Concacaf on Infantino World Cup sell-off plan U-turn A comprehensive reckoning with this presidency is imperative

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Concacaf and its 41 member associations have welcomed FIFA's decision to withdraw its proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative after the proposal was abandoned following widespread opposition.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed on Saturday that the governing body would not proceed with the proposal, which would have created a new commercial entity for FIFA competitions and opened the door to private equity investment after widespread opposition from football stakeholders.

In a statement released on behalf of all 41 member associations, Concacaf said: "Concacaf and its 41 Member Associations welcome the withdrawal of the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE)."

The confederation praised its member associations and the wider football family for their response to the proposal, adding: "At a moment that demanded principled leadership, our members stood together in defence of football's long-term interests and the principles of good governance. That unity has prevailed."

Concacaf said it remains committed to working constructively with FIFA and the other continental confederations to strengthen football around the world. Robert Hradil/Getty Images

Concacaf also renewed its criticism of the proposal, saying: "The events of recent days have exposed something that cannot now be set aside: the future of the FIFA World Cup, the greatest asset in world football, was advanced outside every established governance framework, without transparency, consultation or due process."

It added: "A proposal of this magnitude does not reach that stage by accident. It is a symptom of leadership that has stopped putting football first. This recent unilateral and egregious act of poor governance and leadership follows a pattern of missteps and similar behaviour. A comprehensive reckoning with this presidency is imperative."

The confederation also acknowledged the media for bringing the issue "out of the shadows and into the light".

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The latest statement follows an emergency meeting held by Concacaf on Friday, when its member associations unanimously rejected the proposal, citing concerns over a lack of due process, insufficient time for review and the absence of approval through FIFA's established governance structures.

They also questioned the need for private equity investment given FIFA's recent record revenues.

Concacaf concluded the statement by saying: "We are all simply custodians, serving a game that belongs to us all."

It added: "The unity demonstrated by our Member Associations this week has reaffirmed that when guided by courage, integrity, and sound governance the game will remain where it belongs: in the hands of football - not a single individual."