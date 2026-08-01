Bournemouth announce the signing of Antonio Silva from Benfica

What has been the best Premier League transfer this summer? (1:01)

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Bournemouth have announced the signing of António Silva from Benfica for a fee believed to be in the region of £25 million ($33.7 million.)

The 22-year-old defender becomes new boss Marco Rose's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Álvaro Rodríguez earlier this week.

Silva made 235 senior appearances for Benfica and collected six major honours during his time in Portugal.

Silva told the official club website: "I am very happy to be here. It's a pleasure to play for Bournemouth and in the Premier League. "I can't wait to start the season with my teammates and I'm excited to be here.

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"The mentality is always to win. I will try my best, and I will play for the fans. We have everything here that helps us perform on the pitch, and I can't wait to get started."

Bournemouth plans for the new season were dealt a blow earlier this week when forward Junior Kroupi was ruled out for around three months with a foot injury.

They lost defender Marcos Senesi on a free transfer to Tottenham when his contract expired earlier this summer but have now bolstered their defence with the signing of Silva.