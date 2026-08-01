Endrick scores as Real Madrid get draw in Mourinho's return

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Real Madrid drew 2-2 with Fiorentina in a preseason friendly on Saturday, in new coach José Mourinho's first game in charge.

Endrick and youngster Alexis Ciria put Madrid 2-0 up in the first half at the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria, before goals from Roberto Piccoli and Moise Kean levelled the match.

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New arrival Carlos Espí had a late chance to win the game for Madrid with a header, while another summer signing, Denzel Dumfries, played 75 minutes.

Mourinho's first starting XI since his return to Madrid -- where he last coached between 2010 and 2013 -- featured eight first-team players, Andriy Lunin, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Álvaro Carreras, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler, Dumfries and Endrick, as well as three academy players, Joan Martínez, Mario Rivas and Ciria.

Jose Mourinho speaks with Denzel Dumfries during Real Madrid's friendly with Fiorentina. Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Brazil forward Endrick, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon, opened the scoring in the 12th minute, firing low past goalkeeper David de Gea.

Ciria doubled Madrid's lead, set up by Camavinga, before Lunin was beaten by Piccoli's powerful shot.

Espí, who only signed for Madrid on Thursday in a surprise move, made his debut as a second-half substitute and could have scored with a late header.

"I'm the happiest man in the world," he told reporters after the game. "I haven't even been at Madrid for 72 hours, and I've trained, and made my debut ... [Mourinho asked me] to be myself, and get into the box."