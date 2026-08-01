Man United rally to beat Atlético Madrid with Bryan Mbeumo brace

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Bryan Mbeumo's double earned Manchester United a 2-1 friendly victory over Atlético Madrid in Stockholm on Saturday.

United fell behind early on when Arnau Ortiz's attempted cross found its way into the net.

But Michael Carrick's team levelled eight minutes after halftime when impressive youngster Shea Lacey was fouled in the box and Mbeumo netted from the penalty spot.

The striker then bundled in a second in the 74th minute and United held on despite Atlético hitting the post twice, with much-hyped 15-year-old JJ Gabriel coming on for his first-team debut.

"We had a clear plan before the game, everybody stuck to it and it made the game really enjoyable," Mbeumo told MUTV.

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice in Manchester United's friendly win over Atlético Madrid. Michael Campanella/Getty Images

"I think we work really hard during training for these types of games. The main goal is to be ready for the season starting. Everyone has done an amazing job."

United are looking to build on a third-place finish in last season's Premier League, with Carrick earning the head coach job on a permanent basis after initially being appointed to the end of the campaign.

"I enjoyed it, I thought there was a lot of good in things that we are looking to improve on," Carrick told MUTV of Saturday's performance. "Building on what we did for the last seven months, I think there is a lot of good signs for us.

"It's never going to be the exact stage we want to be at, but I thought there was really a lot of positives to take out of the game, individual, collectively as a team, senior players looking strong and fit and the younger players doing really well."

New signing from Chelsea Andrey Santos started the game in midfield and played 82 minutes.

The game was Man United's third of this preseason, following a defeat to Wrexham in Helsinki and 5-0 thrashing of Rosenborg in Trondheim.

Carrick's side will remain in Sweden and take on Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg next Saturday.

PA contributed to this report.