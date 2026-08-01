Enzo Maresca suffers shootout defeat in first Man City game: 'Slowly we're going to improve'

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Manchester City drew 1-1 with Inter Milan in Hong Kong before losing 3-1 on penalties as Enzo Maresca took charge for the first time.

Phil Foden captained the team in Hong Kong in a vote of confidence for the England man after a difficult final season under Pep Guardiola.

Youngster Divin Mubama tapped in the opener in the 14th minute after excellent work down the left from Antoine Semenyo but Benjamin Pavard equalised six minutes later.

That proved to be the end of the scoring despite a lively performance from City teenager Ryan McAidoo and Inter emerged 3-1 winners on penalties after Nico González, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Aït-Nouri all missed.

Enzo Maresca replaced Pep Guardiola as the manager of Manchester City in June 2026 after Guardiola's successful ten-year tenure at the club. May JAMES / AFP via Getty Images

Despite the result, Maresca was encouraged by his side's display as they continue to build fitness ahead of the new season.

"Many positive things, especially for the legs, which at this moment is important," he said.

"In two weeks we have the first official game, so it's important to prepare the legs and the body and also some good performance. So I'm happy with the performance and for sure, like always, there are things that we can do better, but slowly we're going to improve."

The Italian also felt Inter's extra time in preseason preparation was evident during the opening stages before City improved after the interval.

He added: "They started 10 days before us. At this stage of the season that is very important. So in terms of strength, probably they were more ready than us. But then in the second half with some changes we were better."

McAidoo was one of City's standout performers and Maresca praised the teenage winger, while reiterating his willingness to promote academy players if they prove they are ready.

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He continued: "He's that kind of winger that I love. Very aggressive, always one-v-one, always tries to make the right decision. But he's very young and he's on the right path.

"I'm always very open with young players. When I was in Leicester that season was a record of debuts, when I was in Chelsea it was a record of debut from players from the academy. So if they are good, with me there is not any problem," he continued.

City continue their preseason tour of Asia on Wednesday when they face a K League All-Stars XI in Seoul before taking on Atlético Madrid in South Korea on Aug. 9.

They then meet Arsenal in the Community Shield on Aug. 16 ahead of the start of their Premier League campaign, which begins at home to Bournemouth on Aug. 23.

PA contributed to this report.