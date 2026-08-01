Lionel Messi starts on Miami bench following World Cup heartbreak

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MIAMI -- Lionel Messi was named in Inter Miami's squad on Saturday for the first time since tasting defeat with Argentina in the World Cup final last month.

Messi will start on the substitutes' bench for Miami's Major League Soccer match against the Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium in Miami.

The Argentine recorded eight goals and four assists in the World Cup, breaking several records along the way.

He captained Argentina to the World Cup final for the second consecutive time, playing the entire 120 minutes as his team fell 1-0 to Spain following extra time at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Messi's Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul, who played for 70 minutes of the final in Argentina's midfield, was named in the starting lineup on Saturday.

De Paul will line up alongside Brazil midfielder Casemiro, who will make his home debut following his signing last week.

Both Messi and De Paul took time off following the World Cup, missing Inter Miami's games against the Chicago Fire FC and CF Montréal. The two players were also excused without being penalized from the MLS All-Star Game after being selected for the roster.

The duo returned to training with Inter Miami earlier this week.

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos said on Friday that he would be having conversations with the players over their participation in Saturday's game.

"We've been talking, in that regard," Hoyos said. "He only just got back. We haven't really had the chance to have a proper conversation yet, but we're genuinely happy that they've returned and are back at the club; it's great to see them here."

Messi last played for Inter Miami on May 24 when facing the Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium prior to the World Cup.

Inter Miami will focus on MLS on Saturday before shifting their attention to the Leagues Cup. The Herons are set to host Atlético de San Luis at Nu Stadium before facing CF Monterrey and Club Leon for a chance to advance to the knockout rounds of the competition.