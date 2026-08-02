Transfer rumors, news: Salah set for Trabzonspor after Liverpool exit

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Former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is set to move to Turkish club Trabzonspor, while Manchester City are preparing a surprise move for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Mohamed Salah left Liverpool on a free transfer this summer. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

- Turkish club Trabzonspor are close to reaching an agreement to sign former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah after making significant progress in negotiations with the player's representatives, according to Footmercato. Trabzonspor are reportedly in pole position to complete the deal and, as a result, Turkish rivals Beşiktaş have suspended negotiations despite previously reaching a verbal agreement with Salah's camp over a one-year contract with the option of a further season.

- Manchester City are preparing a surprise move for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as new manager Enzo Maresca looks to strengthen his attacking options, The Sun has revealed. The Portugal international, who previously worked under Maresca at Stamford Bridge, could leave for £70 million, with Chelsea open to negotiations despite viewing him as a key member of the squad. AC Milan are also monitoring Neto's situation, but the 26-year-old is keen to remain in the Premier League.

- Ajax winger Mika Godts is of interest to Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hostpur, says TEAMtalk. Godts, 21, impressed with 17 goals and 13 assists from 34 games last season and Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their pursuit of the Belgium international in recent days. A fee of €50 million would be enough to see Godts move, but the Premier League clubs will have to act quickly to stop him heading to Paris.

- Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, The Sun reports. Atalanta are prepared to listen to offers of around €50 million to sign the 22-year-old center back. The Blues have already made contact with Scalvini's representatives and could step up their interest if they offload defenders, while Spurs are monitoring the Italy international as a potential replacement should captain Cristian Romero leave the club this summer.

- Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is open to joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Matteo Moretto has revealed. A move to the French capital is looking increasingly possible for Spain's World Cup winner, as new contract talks with Barcelona have ground to a halt. Negotiations between the two teams are set to commence in the coming days, with a view to thrashing out a final fee for the 26-year-old forward's transfer.

play 0:59 Nicol sees Arsenal's Guimaraes move as 'a great deal'

Other rumors

- Tottenham Hotspur have made an opening offer to sign Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen worth around £55 million. (Ekrem Konur)

- Arsenal and Newcastle United remain in direct negotiations over the £70 million transfer of midfielder Bruno Guimarães. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Curtis Jones is prepared to push for a move to Internazionale after Liverpool rejected an opening offer from the Serie A giants. (TEAMtalk)

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- João Pedro is set to be offered a bumper new contract at Chelsea in a bid to ward off interest from Barcelona. (Athletic)

- Fulham, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Real Betis and Como are interested in signing AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott for £25 million following his prolific spell in the Eredivisie. (TalkSPORT)

- Juventus have pulled out of the race to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez as they believe the cost of the deal is too high. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Paris Saint-Germain have presented their project to Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and are ready to press ahead with a move. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bournemouth are accelerating efforts to sign Sevilla right back Juanlu. (Matteo Moretto)

- Marseille forward Igor Paixão is on Leeds United's summer shortlist, but the club are demanding €50 million in order to sanction his exit this month. (Footmercato)

- Everton have struck an agreement with Arsenal to sign midfielder Christian Nørgaard. (Athletic)

- Hull City are in advanced talks to sign Australia international defender Lucas Herrington from Colorado Rapids. (Alex Crook)

- Villarreal are set to finalize a move for RB Leipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi in the coming days. (Sky Germany)

- Rennes are closing in on the signing of Toulouse and England Under-21 defender Charlie Cresswell for €22.5 million. (Footmercato)

- Benfica striker Franjo Ivanović is close to joining Hull City on an initial loan deal. (Record)