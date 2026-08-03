Christos Tzolis ready to stake claim for Arsenal wing spot amid Vinicius Jr. links

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New recruit Christos Tzolis is ready to impress Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and stake a claim for a spot on the left wing amid reports linking the Premier League champions with a move for Vinícius Júnior.

Tzolis has joined Arsenal from Club Brugge in a £34 million ($45.7 million) move this summer and has made an immediate impact in preseason.

The 24-year-old has been a leader in several preseason fitness tests and scored in their 4-1 win over Girona on Saturday.

While Arsenal have been linked with a huge move for Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr., Tzolis is confident he can make a lasting impact on Arteta regardless of who else joins the club.

ESPN has reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Vinícius Jr. and that Real Madrid are open to his exit this summer.

"Obviously I'm confident as a player, so I don't think about the future and what the club will do in this position," Tzolis told reporters.

Christos Tzolis scored in Arsenal's win over Girona. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

"I'm thinking how to improve and settle as fast as possible in the club because I have the opportunity to train directly with the team from the beginning of the season, to play the friendly games and then to go to official games.

"It's a chance to play directly from the beginning and then it's up to me to show the qualities and what I can bring in the team. I'm pretty confident that I will show it in the next games."

- Arteta coy on Vinícius Jr. links but expects more Arsenal moves

- Arsenal interested in Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior - sources

- Real Madrid open to Vinícius exit, won't increase offer - sources

Tzolis, who had a two season stint at Norwich and made his made his Premier League debut against Arsenal in 2021, said he is desperate to take his chance with the defending champions this season.

"It's a great opportunity to be a player of this kind of level team because it's one of the best in the world ... That makes me very happy to be here and more hungry as well to develop," he said.

"I think I'm in the right club to develop and to get to the highest level. I'm really happy that I have this opportunity and I want to take it."

Information from ESPN's James Olley, Rodra and Alex Kirkland contributed to this report.