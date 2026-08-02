Liverpool's Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz to play preseason clash vs Leeds

Iraola: Isak is going to be massive for Liverpool next season (0:33)

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The Liverpool trio if Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch are set to feature in the club's final United States preseason tour match against Leeds United.

The three players have been easing their way back into preseason after the World Cup and have yet to play in the U.S, with Liverpool beating Sunderland and Wrexham on the tour.

However, new manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed they are all set to play a part against Leeds in Chicago on Sunday.

"I think we've been cautious in terms of giving them the time to reach to the level where the others are, because they've been training for two weeks before them, but my idea is that the three of them will play the last game against Leeds," Iraola told club media.

"Probably we'll have to restrict their minutes. We still have another three weeks before the start of the season where they will play more, we can push them more.

Alexander Isak (centre) is set to feature against Leeds. Becky Oliver - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"But I think we need them to start as soon as possible because sometimes they have to make the mistakes now, so we can have time to correct them."

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Isak played just 22 games and scored four goals in his first season at Anfield after a £125 million ($170 million) move from Newcastle United.

The Sweden forward battled several injuries last term including a broken ankle and fibula he suffered in December.

After the clash with Leeds, Liverpool return to Anfield to take on AS Monaco on Aug. 9 before two behind closed doors matches against Como on Aug. 16.

Iraola will take charge of his first competitive match against Newcastle in the Premier League on Aug. 23.