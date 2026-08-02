Barcelona's Hansi Flick as Marcus Rashford returns to Man United: 'I will miss him'

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Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has said he will "miss" Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United forward returned to his parent club following a successful loan in Spain.

Rashford is preparing for a new Premier League season with United after Barcelona opted against signing him permanently.

Sources told ESPN in June the Catalan club were still open to bringing him back for a lower fee or for a second loan spell, but the additions of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi appear to have closed the door on the England international.

"You don't know what happens with players who are on loan -- our situation is not easy for that," Flick said after Barcelona's friendly with Birmingham.

"But I appreciate working with him [Rashford]. He is a fantastic player and a fantastic person. The team miss him, I will miss him, but it is life.

"This is what we have to accept. And in the end, Anthony Gordon comes and from the first call with him when I spoke with him, he is on fire with Barça and I'm really happy that he's on our team."

Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United after his Barcelona loan. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As things stand, Rashford is expected back at Carrington early August to join United's preparations for the new Premier League season, which kicks off with a visit to newly promoted Hull City on Aug. 22.

His future is not guaranteed, and sources told ESPN in June United would seek up to €40 million ($46m) for a permanent transfer, while they would prefer not to let him join a rival in England.

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Rashford posted a goodbye message on social media earlier this week.

"I'm very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience," he wrote. "I have enjoyed every moment and I will take many special memories with me.

"I wish the club and all of its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead. Visca el Barca."

Information from ESPN's Sam Marsden was used in this report.