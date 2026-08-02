Mohamed Salah to Trabzonspor? Turkish club deny agreement amid Besiktas talks

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Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has denied the Turkish club has reached an agreement with Mohamed Salah, but says every team would "want" to sign the Egypt international.

French outlet Foot Mercato reported on Saturday that Trabzonspor were close to hijacking Besiktas' deal for the former Liverpool forward, while social media speculation intensified ahead of the club's 59th anniversary, with claims Salah could be unveiled during the celebrations on Sunday.

But Doğan dismissed suggestions an agreement had been reached and also denied reports Salah was due to travel to Trabzon on Sunday.

"There is no such agreement," Doğan told Turkish outlet A Spor. "As for plans to bring him to Trabzon, there is no such plan; there is nothing to it.

"If there were such a plan, information would be provided from our side, the press would be informed, and so on. There is no such thing."

Doğan acknowledged he would like to bring a player of Salah's stature to Trabzonspor but insisted there was no deal in place.

"Salah is a very professional, highly successful player known worldwide. He is one of the players with the best careers out there. Of course, who wouldn't want Salah? That is a separate matter.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with clubs from Turkey after leaving Liverpool on a free transfer. Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP via Getty Images

"But as of now, there is no such agreement involving our club. I am emphasizing this, though perhaps I am not getting the message across clearly: there is no such agreement."

Asked if he had spoke to Salah, he responded: "I don't want to talk about this. Of course, the fans want to see a player like Salah, and so do I.

"Bringing in certain players requires a certain stance and a certain way of behaving. That's what I'm trying to do as president right now. I know people's focus is on this; there's no agreement, no planned trip. We will inform our community and our fans as soon as there is a development."

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The Trabzonspor president reiterated his position during the club's anniversary celebrations on Sunday, again rejecting suggestions negotiations were continuing.

"There is no such agreement right now. I never said that the process continues," he said.

Salah, 34, has been a free agent since leaving Liverpool this summer. The Egypt international scored more than 250 goals during eight seasons at Anfield, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Trabzonspor's Turkish Super Lig rivals Besiktas have confirmed talks with Salah, but say they won't up their offer.