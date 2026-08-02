Inter Miami not pursuing Juan Fernando Quintero - sources

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Inter Miami has not expressed interest in signing Colombian national team midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, club sources confirmed to ESPN.

There has been no contact or talks between the two parties despite the ongoing reports linking Quintero to the Major League Soccer (MLS) team, sources added.

Quintero is currently a free agent after he and Argentinian club River Plate mutually agreed to terminate his contract on July 24. He made 137 appearances for River Plate across all competitions.

Juan Fernando Quintero made four appearances for Colombia at this summer's World Cup. (Photo by Christopher Morris/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Inter Miami recently welcomed new signing Casemiro, introducing him to fans at Nu Stadium before his home debut on Saturday night. He joined as a free agent on a contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season with an extension option until June 2029.

Co-owner Jorge Mas said that signing Casemiro reflects the level of players the club will continue to chase after, setting the bar high for incoming transfers.

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"Casemiro's arrival reflects the vision and ambition that defines Inter Miami," Mas said. "We never settle. We're always looking to grow, improve, and raise our standards every season. We've built a global club with the vision of becoming not only the best club in the United States, but also a benchmark globally."

Inter Miami also recently acquired Ecuadorian defender Fricio Caicedo on loan from Costa Rican side FC Moravia FCM through the conclusion of the 2027 Major League Soccer Sprint Season.