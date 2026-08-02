Phil Collins' son Mathew joins fallen German giants 1860 Munich

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Mathew Collins, the son of music legend Phil Collins, has signed for former Bundesliga champions 1860 Munich after impressing during a trial with the German club.

The 21-year-old midfielder has signed a contract until 2027 after joining the club's first-team squad for preseason, where he convinced the coaching staff with his performances in training and friendly matches.

"Mathew has made a very good impression on us," 1860 managing director Thomas Probst said. "He integrated into the team very quickly and is an asset to us both on and off the pitch."

Despite their recent decline, 1860 are one of Germany's most historic clubs. Founder members of the Bundesliga in 1963, they won the league title in 1965-66, lifted the German Cup twice and reached the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup final before losing to West Ham United at Wembley. The Munich club are now preparing for life in the fourth-tier Regionalliga after failing to get the required licence for the 3. Liga.

Mathew Collins, the son of Phil Collins, has joined 1860 Munich on a one-year deal. 1860 Munich

Collins, born in Switzerland, came through the youth academies of Astoria Walldorf and Hannover 96 before beginning his senior career with Austrian side WSG Tirol. He spent last season with Austria Salzburg and also featured against Harry Kane's Bayern Munich in a preseason friendly while at Tirol.

He could face Kane again if 1860 are drawn against Bayern in the German Cup.

"I was able to participate in the entire preseason with TSV 1860 Munich and have already experienced quite a bit here," Collins, who featured for 1860's under-21 side on Friday, said.

"Even at the start of training, I saw what great fans the club has, and playing in front of up to 3,000 fans in test matches was something very special. Now I'm looking forward to the first games at the Grünwalder Stadium and the atmosphere there."

Collins is the youngest son of Genesis drummer and singer Phil Collins. His half-sister is actor Lily Collins, who stars in the Netflix series Emily in Paris.