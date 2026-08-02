Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: I thrive in Celtic's 'pressure cooker'

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Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signed a one-year contract extension with Celtic after helping the Scottish club secure a domestic double last season. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said he feels playing in the "pressure cooker" of Celtic Park is the ideal challenge he needs to thrive.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder helped Celtic complete the double after arriving on a short-term deal in February and is now preparing for his first full season in Glasgow after re-signing in the summer.

The 32-year-old previously won a full set of major trophies in England as well as the Champions League and said he is hungry for more honours.

Speaking ahead of Celtic's William Hill Premiership opener against Dundee on Monday, the 35-times capped England international said: "When the opportunity to come here last year came up, the fact that it was going to be a challenge, I really enjoyed that.

"The idea of just trying to do whatever I could to give some experience or, at times, a few moments of quality that could help the lads go on to achieve what we did. The way it ended up was like dreamland stuff.

"That's what I thrive off. I'm fortunate enough to have been in teams where there is an expectation to win but also, at the same time, the reality is there's a lot of really, really good teams that make it really hard to win. I thrive in that pressure cooker.

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"That's exactly the same mentality that's here. I definitely need that and especially now, I think that helps me bring the most out of myself at this point in my career.

"Having that and having the hunger and young players pushing and striving to be the best they can and go and win as much as they can, that's massive.

"Then you see guys in the dressing room like Cal [McGregor] and Jamesy [Forrest] that have won lots that still want to win.

"Seeing that and being next to that helps you to keep pushing and keep that motivation, even at this later stage of my career. I think that whole environment is what I need and I definitely thrive off that."

Oxlade-Chamberlain was without a club for the first half of last season after agreeing to terminate his contract with Besiktas. He had also spent the previous summer frozen out of the team following a decision by Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

So he feels the benefit of joining up with his Celtic teammates ahead of the real action.

"This is probably actually my first proper preseason in a good three years," he said.

"You still get that same buzz and I'm still running around with a few 16, 17-year-olds out there who are excited. So you feed off that energy and you feel the same age as always.

"Without the pre-season you can never 100% know if you're fully fit or durable enough to last for the whole season. So that's really important. We'll have to see early on how that goes and how I'm feeling. But right now I feel great."