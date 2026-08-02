Liverpool vs Leeds LIVE: Latest updates as Isak, Wirtz start for Iraola's side

Iraola: Isak is going to be massive for Liverpool next season (0:33)

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Liverpool and Leeds meet in the final leg of their preseason tours of the United States, and you can follow all the updates live right here, with ESPN.

Andoni Iraola's side have the chance to make it three wins from three and will likely be bolstered by the return of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch after their World Cup exploits.

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The trio have yet to feature in the Reds' preseason campaign, but manager Andoni Iraola confirmed that all three will get minutes against Leeds.

"I think we've been cautious in terms of giving them the time to reach to the level where the others are, because they've been training for two weeks before them, but my idea is that the three of them will play the last game against Leeds," Iraola told club media.

Liverpool began their tour with a topsy-turvy 4-2 victory over Sunderland, with Kieran Morrison, Dominik Szoboszlai, Federico Chiesa and Lewis Koumas finding the net for the Reds, while Enzo Le Fée and Timur Tutierov scored for the Black Cats.

Iraola's side were not at their fluent best in their second game against Wrexham in New York, but a deflected strike from Rio Ngumoha was enough to claim victory over the Championship side.

Leeds, meanwhile, faced the same opposition in reverse order. They began with a 3-2 defeat to the Welsh side despite goals from Joël Piroe and Sean Longstaff, but bounced back with a victory over Sunderland in which Lukas Nmecha grabbed the only goal.