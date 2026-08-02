Kai Havertz on Arsenal's ambitions for new season: 'Want all the trophies'

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Kai Havertz has underlined Arsenal's ambitions for the upcoming season by saying the club wants to win "all the trophies" on offer.

After three consecutive second-place finishes, the Gunners clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years last season. They were one missed penalty away from making a succesful campaign a historic one, after falling short in the shootout to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Havertz got on the scoresheet for Arsenal in the final and believes the club are ready to go one step further this season.

"We want all the trophies," he said. "That's what we're here for. We won the Premier League now but there's a lot more that we can do.

"We have to reach another level to make that happen because we know how long the season is and how hard it is to go through all the competitions. We want to do it better again this year and make things happen again.

Kai Havertz scored for Arsenal in their preseason friendly against Girona, Getty

The Gunners have never retained the Premier League in their history and doing so this season won't be an easy task. Their competitors have all significantly strengthened over the summer, with Manchester City and Chelsea both shattering their transfer records to sign Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers respectively.

While Arsenal remain firmly intersested in signing Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid, Christos Tzolis remains their only major arrival this so far this summer. The Greek winger scored in Arsenal's 4-1 win over Girona on Saturday, with Havertz also getting on the scoresheet in the first half.

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"I think we can, or we have to go further," Havertz said.

"You see especially other teams getting better, so we have to step up another level again. I think that's what we're all here for, that's what we train for.

"We want to start strong and reach our goals this season again."

Arsenal's first competitive fixture of the season comes against Man City in the Community Shield on Aug. 16 before they beginning their title defence against Coventry City on Aug. 21.