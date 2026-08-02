Xabi Alonso: Real Madrid 'scar' has healed, Chelsea situation 'not as bad as it looked' last season

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Xabi Alonso said the "scar" he suffered from his short tenure at Real Madrid has healed, allowing him to fully focus on taking Chelsea into the new Premier League season.

The Spaniard took charge at the Santiago Bernabéu after a hugely successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen, but lasted just over seven months in Madrid and left after losing to Barcelona in the Supercopa de España final in January.

His time at the club was marred by rumours of disputes with senior players, in particular Vinícius Júnior.

"Luckily there are not too many scars in my career," Alonso told reporters at the start of Chelsea's preseason tour in Australia.

"So, OK, I got a scar, but this heals. Now it is healed, and I am very motivated and determined to enjoy this next step as I did when I started in Madrid.

"Looking back, I take the positives and the things that didn't work. I have been very critical of myself, thinking about what I could have done better because it did not go as expected.

"[In terms of positives] there are many experiences, the adaptation I had to do, some things that worked and some things that did not in terms of the game, in terms of the man-management. It is a mixture of everything."

Xabi Alonso will look to bounce back after a disappointing spell at Real Madrid. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Alonso is now the man tasked with turning Chelsea's fortunes around after the west London club suffered a dismal 2025-26 campaign, cycling through three different managers and finishing 10th in the Premier League -- a position which means Alonso will not coach the Blues in Europe this season.

Nonetheless, the 44-year-old said he is optimistic about the club's chances this season.

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On his decision to join Chelsea, Alonso said: "It had to be a lot from here and also from here," pointing to his head and his gut, respectively.

"I saw it was good timing from the club, good timing for myself, a good opportunity.

"It is a team that has played really well recently and the situation was not as bad as it looked at the end of last season. There is a big potential to improve and let's see how long [it takes]."

Chelsea begin their Premier League season with a trip to west London rivals Fulham on Aug. 24.