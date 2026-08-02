Wrexham end pre-season with defeat to Sunderland in Philadelphia

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Nordi Mukiele's goal proved the difference in Philadelphia. Getty

Wrexham ended their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in Philadelphia.

The only goal of the game came through Nordi Mukiele near the half-hour mark, after he finished into the bottom corner following neat hold-up play from Brian Brobbey.

The Welsh side had the ball in the back of the net minutes later through Kieffer Moore, but it was ruled out for offside. Their intensity faded in the second half and they fell to their second successive 1-0 loss, following the defeat to Liverpool in New York.

It has been a weak finish to a largely impressive pre-season for Wrexham. They began with a goalless draw with Wisla Krakow in Poland before impressively beating Manchester United 1-0 in Sweden.

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They registered their second win over Premier League opposition with a 3-2 win over Leeds United in the first game of their United States pre-season leg.

Their first competitve fixture of the season comes in the Carabao Cup on Aug. 7 before beginning their Championship campaign away to Cardiff City on Aug. 17.