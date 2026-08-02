Juventus re-sign Randal Kolo Muani on a permanent deal

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Randal Kolo Muani has returned to Juventus. Alberto Gandolfo - Juventus/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus have re-signed striker Randal Kolo Muani from Paris-St-Germain on a permanent basis.

The France international, 27, scored 10 times in 22 appearances during a loan spell with Juventus in the second half of the 2024-25 season.

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Kolo Muani spent last term with Tottenham but managed only one goal in 30 Premier League games as the north London club narrowly avoided relegation.

"After the excellent loan experience at the beginning of 2025, Randal Kolo Muani is now officially a Juventus player," read a statement on the Serie A club's website.

Kolo Muani has been capped 32 times by France, scoring nine goals. He was part of his country's squad which finished runners-up to Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.