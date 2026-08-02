Liverpool stunned by four-goal Leeds comeback, Iraola eases Frimpong injury concerns

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Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice as Leeds came from two goals down to beat Liverpool 4-2 in a pre-season friendly in Chicago.

Andoni Iraola's side stormed into a half-time lead with goals from 22-year-old defender Luke Chambers and Florian Wirtz, before Leeds stunned them with a fightback after the break, Brenden Aaronson halving the deficit before Calvert-Lewin levelled.

Sean Longstaff quickly made it 3-2, with Calvert-Lewin adding a fourth late on.

Reds defender Chambers, who spent last season on loan at Charlton, opened the scoring after seven minutes, finishing after Dominik Szoboszlai's corner had been flicked on.

Jeremie Frimpong set up Wirtz to make it 2-0 five minutes before the break with a terrific team goal -- impressive young midfielder Trey Nyoni picked out the Dutchman with a raking pass, who volleyed across the box for Wirtz to finish.

But on the hour Leeds began their recovery when Aaronson scored following a mistake by Milos Kerkez -- who gave possession away to Ethan Ampadu.

Ampadu's long throw then set up Calvert-Lewin to level, then minutes later Curtis Jones' carelessness allowed Longstaff in to put Leeds in front.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice from long throws. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And it was the same story five minutes from time when again Ampadu's throw left Liverpool in a defensive mess, allowing Calvert-Lewin in to seal it.

Liverpool fans were also left sweating over a potential injury to Frimpong, who was withdrawn in apparent discomfort and was pictured talking with Andoni Iraola as he left the field.

But Iraola said after the game that he did not believe the Dutchman was injured.

"As for the sub, I don't think it's an injury," he told club media after the game. "It just was some overload, and I hope he's not injured.

"In that way, I don't think we've lost anyone [to injury]."

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Iraola added that his side would try to learn from their mistakes after a disappointing second period.

"I think we learned a lot of things," he said. "Obviously it's not the result you want, but I think probably the most useful friendly we played -- in a positive way in the first half and in a negative way in the second half.

"I think we learned a lot from today, and I think we can take good conclusions and solve some things."

Information from PA contributed to this report.