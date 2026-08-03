ASEAN Championship semifinal berth on offer as Indonesia renew rivalry with Vietnam

Open Extended Reactions

BOGOR, Indonesia -- Meetings between Indonesia and Vietnam have traditionally been enthralling and feisty affairs, regardless of what is on offer.

So, when the two sides face off again at Pakansari Stadium on Monday evening in the 2026 ASEAN Championship, another tasty encounter can be expected -- especially given the stakes this time around.

Despite reaching the final on six previous occasions, Indonesia have never been crowned champions of Southeast Asian football. This year, they look to once again be among the main contenders -- and they can seal their progress into the semifinals, with a game to spare in the group stage, with victory over the Vietnamese.

Following triumphs over Cambodia and Timor-Leste in their opening two games, a third win in a row on Monday would take Indonesia's tally to nine points and ensure they cannot be displaced from Group A's top two even if they then go on to lose their final game of the stage against Singapore on Friday.

Anything less will leave them still needing to get a result in their trip to Jalan Besar Stadium later this week, and they are aware that they will be coming up against a wounded beast in the form of a Vietnam outfit looking to make amends for a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Singapore last Friday.

"Vietnam are a very strong team," said Indonesia coach John Herdman in Sunday's prematch news conference. "They have a coach who is unbeaten and who has won tournaments in East Asia, so he understands what is required to succeed.

"He understands the mentality needed and how to get the best from both local and naturalised players. Vietnam are well organised and fully committed to representing their country.

"I enjoy watching them because their players are always completely committed. They began preparing on June 22 and have already played seven matches during that period without defeat.

"Indonesia are only approaching our third game, and we are still building. As I have told the players, we must progress gradually and grow throughout the tournament. Vietnam may be further ahead in their preparation, but that will not be an excuse for us tomorrow."

Albeit against lower-ranked opposition, Indonesia have racked up eight goals in their opening two matches while conceding just once.

However, Herdman believes his team is far from the finished article and relishes games like the test they will face against the defending champions on Monday.

"It is another opportunity for us to grow together and collect more points," added Herdman. "The supporters, players and staff can be proud of where we are so far -- with eight goals scored, only one conceded and six points on the board.

"However, tomorrow will be a very difficult test. These are the matches you want to play in tournaments -- facing the best teams at moments that matter to both sides. For us, it is a big opportunity to take control of the group.

"Vietnam also have a great deal to play for, so it should be exciting for the supporters and even more exciting for the players.

"Tomorrow is about proving to ourselves what we can do and measuring our progress against perhaps the tournament favourites. We will enjoy the occasion, play for the supporters and compete as strongly as possible.

"The team we are tomorrow will be different from the team we could become if we reach the final in three weeks.

"That is the nature of tournament football. You have to continue growing."

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Singapore 3 2 1 0 3 7 2 - Indonesia 2 2 0 0 7 6 3 - Vietnam 2 1 1 0 7 4 4 - Cambodia 2 0 0 2 -5 0 5 - Timor-Leste 3 0 0 3 -12 0 *1st & 2nd qualify for semifinals

Meanwhile, Vietnam coach Kim Sang-Sik also acknowledged how crucial Monday's game will be -- especially after their slip-up against Singapore.

"Tomorrow's match is extremely important for our chances of progressing to the next round," said the South Korean. "We know that we have to win.

"It will be an away match, so the conditions and the mental aspect may make it difficult.

"However, we are highly motivated and hope to secure the victory tomorrow. "

One new opponent that could prove a real handful for Vietnam is Indonesia spearhead Mitchell Baker, who has already scored four goals from two games at the tournament - which were his first appearances at international level.

Still only 19, the Australian-born striker stands at an imposing 1.96 metres and already has Indonesian fans likening him to Erling Haaland. Especially on the regional stage, Baker looms as a frightening prospect for most opposition defences -- even one as battle-hardended as Vietnam's.

"We have analysed Indonesia's opening two matches, and they clearly have a very strong squad," Kim acknowledged.

"Their No. 19 [Baker] is tall, strong in the air and difficult to defend against because of his positioning and shooting ability. However, Vietnam have not conceded in our opening two matches, so our defenders also have confidence.

"Defending is not the responsibility of only one player. The entire defensive unit must remain compact and work together."