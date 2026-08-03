Singapore to parade new kit vs. Indonesia after mid-ASEAN Championship switch

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In a rather unprecedented move, Singapore will not only parade new jerseys midway through a tournament -- but they will be from a different manufacturer altogether.

On Sunday, the Football Association of Singapore and Adidas launched their partnership, with Nike making way after almost two decades as the Lions' kit supplier.

Officially referred to as the team's all-new 2026 kits, it means that Singapore will perform a uniform change midway through to the ongoing ASEAN Championship -- officially known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026.

Singapore will parade a shiny new kit against Indonesia on Friday after a change from Nike to Adidas midway through to the 2026 ASEAN Championship. Adidas

The home retains the Lions' trademark all-red look, with a white trim that represents the two primary colours of Singapore's flag. A navy blue accent also adds a third colour to the kit, while a pattern on the front symbolises "the waves that run through the heart of Singapore: calm on the surface, but underneath, a relentless, unstoppable current".

Meanwhile, the away kit is a throwback to a famous era from the past -- drawing from the Lions' celebrated "Coventry Blue" colours from 1977.

Further adding to the retro vibe of the kit is a classic collar with a bold V-neck trim, the Adidas trefoil logo that has slowly but surely been making a return, as well as an old-school FAS badge that is just letters and a lion's head -- not enclosed within a circular shield with the association's name spelled out as the current crest is.

In a press release, Adidas confirmed that the Singapore kits will be equipped with their latest technology, equal to that of top teams such as Argentina, Spain and Japan -- all prominent sides who recently featured at the FIFA World Cup.

Adidas' country manager of Singapore Chen Ruiyuan said that, with football part of the company's DNA, they are "ready to extend this dedication to serve the Singaporean community", adding: "We believe that we are the brand to support the next chapter of the FAS and bring Singapore football forward."

Singapore's new away kit will see them decked out in "Coventry Blue" in a throwback to a famous look they had back in 1977. Adidas

Badri Ghent, general secretary of FAS, added: "We hope this new kit will inspire our players, unite our fans, and strengthen the bond between our national teams and Singaporeans."

Singapore will debut their new threads -- specifically the home kit -- when they return to ASEAN Championship action on Friday with their final Group A game against Indonesia, where they will need a result to stand any chance of advancing to the semifinals.

The Lions currently sit top of their group on seven points but are not in action on the fourth round of fixtures, and will be overtaken on Monday by either Indonesia or Vietnam -- depending on the outcome of the game between those two teams in Bogor.

Given the new uniforms were officially released for 2026, it remains to be seen if Singapore will change their look again in just a few months -- especially given they are due to feature at the AFC Asian Cup in January for the first time since 1984.