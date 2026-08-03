Arsenal vs. Real Betis: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kickoff time, live stream, team news

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Arsenal's preseason campaign prior to the 2026-27 Premier League season moves to Ireland, where they take on LALIGA side Real Betis.

Mikel Arteta's side have defeated Girona 4-1 and MK Dons 3-0 in their friendly games so far, with plenty of their FIFA World Cup stars enjoying an extended break.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have played five preseason games already, with wins over Sportfreunde Lotte (3-0), Recreativo Huelva (1-0), Lyon (4-0) and Almeria (1-0), amidst a loss to Granada (0-1).

Manuel Pellegrini's side returned to the UEFA Champions League after a 20-year absence with a fifth-place league finish, and are actively looking to bolster their options in the transfer market.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch

Like all of Arsenal's preseason outings, this clash will be streamed on Arsenal.com and the club's app, as well as Premier Sports 1 in the UK. It is also available on FanCode in India, CBS Sports in the US and Paramount+ in Australia.

Key details

Date, kickoff time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday, Aug 5, 2:30 p.m.

UK BST: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m.

India IST: Thursday, Aug 6, 12 a.m.

Australia AEST: Thursday, Aug 6, 4:30 a.m.

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Landsdowne Road, Dublin, Ireland

Team News

Arsenal

Arsenal's World Cup stars Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyökeres and Piero Hincapié started against Girona and came through unscathed in 30 minutes of playtime. The likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke are still yet to join up with the club, although Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli are back and could get time on the pitch against Betis.

Max Dowman impressed with a goal and an assist against Betis, while new signing Christos Tzolis also found the net. Ben White also made his return from injury, captaining the side in the absence of Martin Odegaard.

As for the transfer market, Arteta remained coy on links to Vinicius Jr., but Arsenal are reportedly close to completing a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães. Christian Norgaard, meanwhile, is reportedly set for a move to Everton after just a single campaign with the Premier League champions.

Real Betis

Manuel Pellegrini saw Isco play his first preseason minutes against Almeria, but the likes of Antony, Roma-linked Abde Ezzalzouli and Álvaro Fidalgo have yet to join up with the squad.

Pablo Fornals has been in fine form, as he was instrumental in the 4-0 thrashing of Lyon. In the transfer market, Betis have already made a couple of big moves, including signing Fran García from Real Madrid along with the signing of Uruguayan midfielder Facundo Bernal.

They are reportedly exploring moves for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as well as Benfica striker Franjo Ivanovic.