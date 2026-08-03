Transfer rumors, news: Arteta tries to convince Vinícius Jr. to join Arsenal

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Mikel Arteta has made a push for Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior to join Arsenal, while Atlético Madrid look at Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

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Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made his pitch to convince Vinícius Júnior to join Arsenal. Manu Reino /DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

- Arsenal are going all out to sign Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior and manager Mikel Arteta has stepped in to help make the transfer happen, according to Spanish newspaper AS. The Spanish coach has reportedly told the 26-year-old how important he would be for Arsenal. Vinícius is aware that Arsenal's project would largely revolve around him -- something Madrid have not clearly offered. The Brazil international has not been training amid the transfer saga. It is unknown whether he will inform Madrid whether he wishes to sign a new contract or not.

- Atlético Madrid are considering a move for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, who spent time on loan at Everton, according to The Sun. The Spanish club are admirers of his work rate on and off the ball, and he is seen as a good tactical fit for longtime manager Diego Simeone. Even so, Grealish might have to accept a rotation role should he move, given the competition among Atleti's squad. He could also look to return to Everton if a move to Atleti doesn't come off.

- Internazionale are negotiating with Tottenham Hotspur for a deal to sign Cristian Romero for around €40 million, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. Inter still need to overcome a gap in valuations with Romero's agent regarding the commission and salary involved, while the move is likely to be followed by defender Benjamin Pavard's departure. Inter are also trying to persuade Liverpool to lower their demands of around €40 million for midfielder Curtis Jones.

- Barcelona are calm about signing Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid and could even decide not to add a striker if they can't bring in the Argentina international, report Spanish newspaper Diario Sport. Having lost striker Robert Lewandowski, Barça added Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi to an attacking line that already features the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Atlético have been upset with Barça since the club made a €100 million offer for Alvarez, but the forward wants them to negotiate.

- Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are both refusing to re-engage with the race to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after being approached by intermediaries, as they believe he remains fully committed to joining Real Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. Madrid reached an agreement with the 19-year-old on personal terms but the transfer has been delayed by negotiations between them and Leipzig, with the structure of the add-ons package being the main issue.

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Other rumors

- Arsenal's €90 million move to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães is at the final stage. (Nicolo Schira)

- Cody Gakpo and his camp have held positive discussions with Tottenham Hotspur but Liverpool don't want to let the forward leave. (TEAMtalk)

- Atlanta United are pressing for Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku but Gli Azzurri are demanding €10 million. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Borussia Monchengladbach and USMNT attacking midfielder Gio Reyna will undergo a medical on Monday ahead of a €3 million move to Strasbourg on a five-year contract. (L'Equipe)

- Roma want to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, which could include a clause allowing Los Blancos to re-sign him. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Paris Saint-Germain have sent a €33 million package to Parma for Zion Suzuki and are now ahead of Juventus in their efforts to sign the goalkeeper. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Paris Saint-Germain have sent Ajax an offer worth over €40 million for Mika Godts, who has already agreed personal terms with Les Parisiens. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is intrigued by the prospect of joining Juventus, although they need to offload Jonathan David before making a move. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

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- Internazionale have re-established contact with Al Ittihad regarding Moussa Diaby but a move remains complicated financially. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has been offered to Juventus but isn't currently a priority. (Nicolo Schira)

- Napoli are confident that they will be able to sign Chelsea center back Benoit Badiashile on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, but Juventus haven't given up on him. (L'Equipe)

- Jhon Lucumi has given his priority to Juventus, who have offered Bologna €17 million for the center back despite I Rossoblu wanting €25 million. (Nicolo Schira)

- Fenerbahce have opened talks to try to sign Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr. (Nicolo Schira)

- Roma have offered Feyenoord €29 million for Givairo Read in an effort to accelerate a deal for the right-back. (Corriere dello Sport)

- FC Cologne have sent Tottenham Hotspur an official offer for Mikey Moore and negotiations are at an advanced stage. (Fabrizio Romano)