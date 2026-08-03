Marc Skinner leaves role as Manchester United head coach by mutual consent

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Marc Skinner led Man United to their first major trophy with their 2024 FA Cup final victory. Jasmin Walter/Getty Images

Marc Skinner has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United by mutual consent after five years in charge.

Skinner had one year left on his contract after signing a new deal in 2024, after the club won the FA Cup, their inaugural piece of silverware in the topflight. Despite a fifth-place finish in the league that season, their lowest ever, Skinner retained his place at the helm of the club.

Last season, the team reached their first League Cup final, losing 2-0 to Chelsea, and reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League in their first venture into continental football.

The season ended with a fourth-place league finish, unable to retain their UWCL qualification.

The club has consistently struggled to keep pace with the Women's Super League, despite boasting one of the richest men's clubs.

They have consistently under performed in the transfer window and Skinner lamented the club for not doing enough to ensure the team could be competitive across Europe and domestically.

United have had a slow start to their transfer window, only bringing in a defender, Andrea Medina and goalkeeper Janina Leitzig from Leicester, while losing vital forward Melvine Malard to Chelsea and due Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund to Newcastle.

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The club have just over a month until the league resumes where they travel to London City Lionesses for their first game of the season.