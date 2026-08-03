Chelsea vs Juventus: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, team news

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Chelsea face Juventus in a preseason friendly at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as both sides continue preparations for the new season, which begins in less than three weeks.

This will be Chelsea's third match of this tour -- having played two games in Australia before this to begin Xabi Alonso's reign at the helm. They began with a thrilling 6-4 win against Western Sydney Wanderers, in a game where João Pedro scored a hat trick, but on Saturday, lost 2-1 to ten-man Tottenham Hotspur, conceding to Richarlison with the last kick of the game.

Juventus have played three friendlies in Europe before embarking on this tour, which will also see them face Inter Milan on Saturday in Perth. Luciano Spaletti's side began preseason with a 0-0 draw against Basel, and then beat Standard Liege 1-0 in Belgium, before beating OGC Nice 2-0 in Turin.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on CFC+, Paramount+ in the USA, FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday, August 5, 7:30 a.m.

UK BST: Wednesday, August 5, 12:30 p.m.

India IST: Wednesday, August 5, 5:00 p.m.

Australia AEST: Wednesday, August 5, 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Kai Tak Sports Park, Kowloon City, Hong Kong

Team News

Chelsea

Captain Reece James, new signing Valentín Barco, midfielder Enzo Fernández, and defenders Malo Gusto and Trevoh Chalobah are still not available for Chelsea, as they continue their periods of rest following their exertions in the World Cup.

Goalkeeper Mike Penders is likely to be available for selection for this one, and with Robert Sánchez injured, has a chance to stake a claim for a permanent first-team berth.

Mykhailo Mudryk, whose doping ban was revoked this week, will also join the Chelsea squad in Hong Kong ahead of this game, but the winger's current state of fitness still remains to be seen, before a decision is taken on whether he will play any part in Chelsea's friendlies in the near future.

Jamie Gittens and Romeo Lavia have knocks, and both are doubts to feature in this game, with Chelsea likely to take the preacautionary route in preseason.

Juventus

New signings Kerim Alajbegovic and Randal Kolo Muani have been named in Juventus' touring party to Asia. Spaletti has almost his full squad available, and it will be an opportunity for the likes of Kolo Muani and Arkadiusz Milik to stake a claim for the starting striker's spot, vacated by Dusan Vlahovic, who left on a free in the summer.