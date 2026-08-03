Manchester City vs K-League All Stars: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, team news

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Manchester City's second preseason game takes them to South Korea and to Seoul, where they face the K-League All-Stars. In the beginning of the post-Pep Guardiola era at City, Enzo Maresca will look to use this preseason to get his squad up to speed with his ways, as they look to mount a challenge this season to regain the Premier League title from Arsenal.

City have played one game so far, against Inter Milan in Hong Kong, which they drew 1-1. Youngster Divin Mubama gave City the lead in that game, but Benjamin Pavard equalised soon after for Inter, and then the Italian side won the penalty shootout that followed.

City are the latest opponents for the K-League All Stars, in what has now become an annual preseason fixture for one of Europe's top clubs. Last year, this game ended in a 1-0 win for the K-League All Stars against Newcastle United.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available to watch on City+.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday, August 5, 7:00 a.m.

UK BST: Wednesday, August 5, 12:00 p.m.

India IST: Wednesday, August 5, 4:30 p.m.

Australia AEST: Wednesday, August 5, 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

Team News

Manchester City

Rúben Dias, Matheus Nunes and Omar Marmoush have joined the City squad on the tour of Asia, even though they were not available for selection for the last game against Inter. They should be available to at least play a few minutes in this one.

Erling Haaland, Rodri, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, and Jérémy Doku are all still unavailable following their participation at the FIFA World Cup. Rodri is likely to be out for a slightly longer period of time, with City recently announcing that he has undergone a minor back surgery, even as Real Madrid have shown their interest in signing the Spanish midfielder.

K-League All Stars

Some of the best players in the K-League have come together to form this squad. For example, defender Yazan Al-Arab, who represented Jordan at the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup. Former Swansea City, Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng is also a part of the K-League All Stars squad.