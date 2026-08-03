Argentinian club Almirante Brown unveil Falklands shirt amid FIFA scrutiny

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Argentinian club Almirante Brown displayed their new jersey that carries a slogan claiming the country's sovereignty over the Falkland Islands during Sunday's second division win over Racing de Córdoba.

Almirante Brown said the new shirt, which has the typeface similar to that of the banner that Argentina players held on the pitch after their 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semifinals in Atlanta and which carried the same message, is a tribute to the "Islas Malvinas."

Shown on the front of the shirt is "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" (The Malvinas are Argentinian).

Argentina refers to the Falkland Islands as Islas Malvinas.

Almirante Brown posted on X a photograph of their starting XI against Racing with the message: "They are Argentinian!"

The Falkland Islands are about 8,000 miles from Britain and 300 miles from the Argentina mainland.

The two countries fought for control of the Falklands in a 74-day war that resulted in 910 casualties in 1982. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Forever Argentinian! We're proud to present our tribute shirt to the Islas Malvinas, which will be worn for the first time in the match against Racing de Córdoba this Sunday," the club posted on Instagram ahead of Sunday's league game.

The design of the jersey moved away from Almirante Brown's traditional yellow and black stripes in favour of horizontal blocks of sky blue and white, the colours of the Argentina national team.

The shirt also features beneath the squad numbers on the back, a silhouette of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, showing him doing his trademark goal celebration with both fingers pointing towards the sky.

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FIFA last week opened several proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) for alleged breaches of regulations during "several matches" at the World Cup.

It included a potential breach of article 13 paragraph 2 c) (Using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature) for the banner displayed by the Argentina players after their win over England.

Argentina President Javier Milei described the players' celebration with the banner as "perfectly valid," saying the message "reflects a sentiment shared by all Argentines," although he expected FIFA to sanction the team with a fine.

FIFA already fined the Argentina Football Association £20,000 ($27,000) after its players held up a banner with the same wording before a friendly against Slovenia in 2014.