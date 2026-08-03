World Cup star Vozinha arrives in Chile to seal Colo-Colo deal

Vozinha mobbed by fans as he arrives in Chile to join Colo Colo (1:15)

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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has arrived in Chile ahead of completing his move to club Colo-Colo.

Vozinha, 40, who made headlines during the World Cup for making great saves against top teams, was greeted by the club fans after landing in Santiago.

"I'm very happy to be here, to represent Colo-Colo," Vozinha told reporters on Sunday evening.

Vozinha is expected to undergo a medical on Monday ahead of signing a contract with Colo-Colo for the remainder of the season.

He joins Chile's most decorated club as a free agent having spent the past two seasons in Portugal's second division club Chaves, where he was in and out of the squad.

Vozinha has been a regular for Cape Verde since making his debut in 2012. Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu via Getty Images

He kept seven clean sheets in 10 games during qualifying to help his country reach their first World Cup.

It was at this summer's top tournament that Vozinha rose to global stardom, keeping a clean sheet against eventual champions Spain in their tournament opener and making some stunning saves during their heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Argentina in extra time.

The veteran was included in FIFA's World Cup Best XI as voted by fans.

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He went from having 56,000 Instagram followers to over 29 million.

At Colo-Colo, Vozinha will be allowed to display his nickname on his jersey after Chile's Football Federation (ANFP) unanimously approved making an exception to the current rules.

Under league regulations, players must wear only their surnames on their jerseys. Top executives across Chilean clubs backed the request on behalf of Vozinha, whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias.