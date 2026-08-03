Vinícius Júnior back in Real Madrid training amid Arsenal transfer links

Is Vinicius Jr. using Arsenal to secure a new Real Madrid deal? (1:00)

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Vinícius Júnior returned to Real Madrid training on Monday amid doubts over the star winger's future and links with a possible move to Arsenal.

The Brazil international had been on holiday after playing for his country at the World Cup, but is now back in Madrid and underwent medical checks before joining teammates at the club's Valdebebas training ground.

ESPN reported on Friday that Madrid were open to Vinícius leaving the club this summer if he does not agree a new contract, with a year left on the forward's current deal.

Vinícius Júnior's Real Madrid future is in question. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP via Getty Images)

"Viní Jr. and Brahim [Diaz] have rejoined Real Madrid after their participation in the World Cup," the club posted on its website on Monday.

"The two players went to the Blua Sanitas Valdebebas Hospital this morning for their medical examinations, before completing their first training session under [new coach José] Mourinho."

ESPN has reported that Arsenal believe they are in a strong position to sign Vinícius if he leaves Madrid, although coach Mikel Arteta refused to discuss the possibility when speaking to the media on Saturday.

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Sources said that no date had yet been set for a meeting between Madrid executives and the player's representatives to discuss a new deal.

Madrid drew 2-2 with Fiorentina in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, with Vinícius' Brazil teammate Endrick opening the scoring.

The team will next face Ferencvaros in Budapest on Saturday, as Mourinho -- who is back for his second stint in charge -- prepares his side for the upcoming LaLiga season.