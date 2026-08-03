Arsenal's new third kit is a blast from the (recent) past

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Arsenal have rolled out their new third kit for the 2026-27 season, but we would forgive you for thinking that you have seen it before -- not even long ago for that matter.

The 2026-27 shirt appears to be almost a shot-for-shot remake of the Gunners' pale yellow 2021-22 away kit, with the only real tweaks of note being the minor rearrangement of the red and navy banding on the collar and the extra-wide Adidas stripes on the shoulders.

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Much like its predecessor, the new jersey has a warm glow that is apparently inspired by the golden light that bathes North London of a summer's evening.

The trim is then added to provide contrasting accents while Arsenal's well-trodden lightning graphic (a nod to their cult classic away kits of the mid-1990s) is once again dusted off and embedded within the material itself.

Adidas

Adidas

The simplified cannon crest continues to adorn the chest, and the various sponsor logos are all applied in the same shade of navy as the trim. The lightning pattern can also be found on the accompanying navy shorts.

Now, we're not suggesting that the defending Premier League champions and Women's Super League runners-up are running low on ideas when it comes to drumming up new kit designs, but it would be nice to see them veer away from having to repeatedly excavate their 1990s lightning bolts and bruised bananas in search of inspiration next time around.