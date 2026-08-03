Jadon Sancho trains at 10th-tier Flixton FC but 'not involved in transfer discussions'

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Jadon Sancho has been training at non-league side Flixton FC as he maintains his fitness while he awaits his next move.

Sancho spent last season on loan at Aston Villa as Unai Emery's side went on to win the Europa League, but the Midlands giants opted against keeping him at the club beyond that loan spell.

That time also coincided with his five-year deal at Manchester United coming to an end, which has left Sancho without a club as things stand.

Sancho joined Manchester United in 2021 after thriving at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga but never managed to replicate the same levels when at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho finds himself without a club after Aston Villa chose not to make his loan deal permanent last summer. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

He spent time on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he played in the Champions League final, and Chelsea, where he scored in the Conference League final victory.

Now though, Sancho finds himself without a club, and in a bid to keep himself in shape, he used the training facilities at 10th-tier side Flixton FC.

Just three miles from United's Carrington training base, Sancho visited the training ground before training there.

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His decision to choose the Northwest Counties League Division One North side's training ground came as such a surprise that the club itself felt the need to clarify that Sancho was not joining the club.

In a statement on the club's Instagram, Flixton FC owner Christopher Garcia said: "Over the past few days, we've seen a number of posts and comments circulating regarding Jadon Sancho's visit to Flixton FC.

"To clarify, Jadon was not on trial with the club and was not involved in any transfer discussions.

Jadon Sancho won the Europa League with Aston Villa, his second European trophy in two seasons. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

"He simply used our facilities for a private training session to maintain his fitness while preparing for the next chapter of his career.

"During his visit, Jadon was nothing but professional, humble and generous with his time.

"We thank Jadon for choosing Flixton FC as a place to train and with him every success in the next stage of his career, which will undoubtedly be at a level far above where we currently compete.

"Our doors will always be open to him."