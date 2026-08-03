Mauricio Pochettino signs new deal to remain as USMNT manager

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Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new contract to continue as manager of the U.S. men's national team, U.S. Soccer announced Monday morning.

Pochettino's new deal runs through the 2030 World Cup. Longtime assistants Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Toni Jiménez, as well as more recent additions Sebastian Pochettino and Silvia Tuyà, will remain on Pochettino's staff.

"Mauricio and his staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and our new project allows us to build on progress of the USMNT and the momentum of U.S. Soccer," U.S. Soccer CEO and secretary general JT Batson said in a statement. "We know we have a lot of work to do to achieve our clear ambitions, including competing to win Men's World Cups and having soccer become the most played sport in every community. I couldn't be more excited that Mauricio and team are committed to partnering with all of us to do the hard work to bring those ambitions to life."

According to U.S. Soccer, Pochettino's reappointment, along with a broader investment in the USMNT, is being supported by a philanthropic leadership gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, the founder and CEO of Citadel and founder of Griffin Catalyst. Additional support has been provided by Scott Goodwin, Adam Freede and several commercial partners.

Pochettino's return had been hinted at in recent weeks, with Telemundo broadcaster Andres Cantor the first to report that talks on the renewal were progressing, and U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone telling Apple TV prior to Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game that "the conversations with Mauricio and his staff have been going very well."

On Monday, Cone said: "Mauricio has built a culture where players trust the group, trust the process and trust each other. We saw the impact of that belief in the way the team grew, competed and performed on the world's biggest stage. That culture, and the staff who helped build it, are exactly what we want to continue investing in for the Men's National Team now and for the future."

The two sides first engaged in conversations prior to the World Cup, and those talks intensified over the last few weeks. Ultimately, both sides were able to reach a deal to continue their relationship.

Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new USMNT deal. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"Working together with U.S. Soccer over the past two years, it has become clear to us that there is tremendous potential to make the Men's National Team program even stronger," said Pochettino. "The passion we experienced from the fans throughout the World Cup only strengthened our belief in what is possible here. We are excited by the opportunity to bring all our experience and knowledge to even more areas of U.S. Soccer while helping strengthen the pathways for players, coaches and teams across the Federation."

Pochettino, 54, was hired by U.S. Soccer in September 2024 following the USMNT's disastrous group stage exit at the 2024 Copa America. While the Argentine endured some inconsistent results during his tenure, he led the U.S. to the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, falling to Belgium 4-1. The Americans' elimination followed a group stage that saw the U.S. top Group D with wins over Paraguay and Australia, with the USMNT going on to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the round of 32. Pochettino's record with the U.S. stands at 17-12-2 (W-L-D).

That round of 16 finish was in line with expectations for the U.S. heading into the World Cup, though there had been hope that the Americans would ride the support of the home crowd to go deeper into the tournament. The heavy defeat against Belgium was also a disappointment.

Pochettino had previously spoken longingly of a return to Europe, saying that he missed the day-to-day demands of club football. He was linked to jobs at AC Milan and Real Madrid, and for that reason, the Argentine was expected to depart when his contract expired at the end of the just concluded World Cup.

But the USSF leadership felt it saw enough progress from the team during Pochettino's tenure that it ended up determined to hang on to him. One Federation source described Pochettino as "a world class manager who shares our ambition for the team and the sport and who loves our fans and country. Foundation is set culturally within the program in terms of on and off field standards including that the crest is far more important than any individual player."

There was also appeal for Pochettino to stay put. He said his reappointment is a chance to "have a lasting impact on the sport in the country that has welcomed us so warmly and for that impact to extend beyond results on the field," as well as work with a new generation of players that has potential. The passion of the fans and the organization also played a part.

"I think the connection, that I think the magic thing that happened during the World Cup in the connection with the people, of course, with the whole organization and everything was a key point to make that decision," Pochettino said during a roundtable with reporters about his decision to remain the USMNT manager.

Pochettino added that he feels the gap between the USMNT and the best teams in the world isn't that big. His challenge will be to bring the U.S. side closer.

"I think we will be capable to do things in different way. I think to reduce that gap, I think it's possible," he said. "I think it's possible because we have the talent, we have the organization, we have the capacity to create great atmosphere on the pitch and [we have] our fans, the help of our friends, the people that really believe in soccer."

The reappointment of Pochettino isn't without risks. Historically, U.S. managers that have signed on for a second World Cup cycle haven't fared as well as they did during their first. Bob Bradley, Jurgen Klinsmann and Gregg Berhalter were all fired before reaching a second World Cup. Bruce Arena was unable to lead the USMNT to the knockout stages in 2006 after reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.

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Pochettino will also need to navigate World Cup qualifying. That's something that he didn't have to concern himself with during the 2026 cycle given that the U.S. was co-hosts with Canada and Mexico, though the fact that six Concacaf teams will qualify for the 2030 World Cup, the U.S. should qualify easily. Whether that holds appeal for Pochettino remains to be seen.

Such less glamourous aspects of the USMNT job leads to concerns that Pochettino may decide that he does prefer a return to Europe, and leave before the end of the cycle. A source with direct knowledge of the discussions told ESPN that there is "mutual protection" if the relationship ends before the end of the contract is reached.

But for now, Pochettino will remain with U.S. Soccer for another World Cup cycle.