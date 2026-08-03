Hansi Flick: Barcelona 'know they have to do something' in search for new striker

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Hansi Flick says Barcelona know "they have to do something" in the transfer market as they continue to search for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of Barça's other striker from last season, Ferran Torres, who has just 12 months to run on his current contract.

Barça have made Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez their No.1 target, with president Joan Laporta confirming a bid worth around €100 million for the Argentina international, although negotiations over the deal are currently at a standstill.

"We have to wait," Barça coach Flick told reporters when asked about the club's pursuit of a new No. 9 on Monday.

Hansi Flick has been upfront about Barcelona's striker search as they continue to seek a Robert Lewandowski replacement. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"I have total confidence with [sporting director] Deco and we know that we have to do something. It depends also about Ferran's [situation] and then we will see what happens."

Lewandowski joined the Chicago Fire after four years with Barça earlier this summer, while Torres is currently deliberating on his future as he holidays after scoring the winning goal for Spain in the World Cup final.

The former Manchester City forward has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and several English clubs, while Barça remain open to extending his terms.

Sources say all options are currently on the table: leaving this summer, departing on a free next year or signing a new contract.

Should Torres leave and Barça fail to land a new striker, Flick could be forced to look for options already available to him to play through the middle.

Summer signings Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi could both play through the middle, he says, as could Lamine Yamal, although the preferred option is to sign a No.9.

"Lamine has played in one or two matches with us [in a central position] and I think he's a fantastic player, a world class player, so he also can adapt to this," Flick added.

"But at the end of the day, the focus [with Lamine] is more as a No. 7, but we will see what happens.

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"I think Gordon and also Adeyemi they can play on both sides. They can play also as a No. 9. So we have a lot of options actually. We will see."

While Álvarez remains Barça's priority, the Spanish champions are exploring alternatives to bolster their attack ahead of the new LaLiga season, which kicks off with a trip to Elche on Aug. 23.

ESPN revealed last week they had asked about Eli Junior Kroupi's availability, although the French youngster has since injured his foot and is expected to remain at Bournemouth in the short-term.