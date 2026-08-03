MLS Power Rankings: With Casemiro in tow, Miami retakes top spot

Open Extended Reactions

It's Monday, another weekend of action is in the books, which means it's time for the latest edition of ESPN's MLS Power Rankings.

Which team looks the strongest after the All-Star Game? Who's going to suffer in the dog days of summer? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 19 to come up with this week's order. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 2

Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi (off the bench) made their first appearances since the FIFA World Cup, but it was Luis Suárez with a goal and assist in the first half who starred for the Herons on Friday. But after Casemiro's early own-goal and a late equalizer, Miami's six-game win streak was brought to a stop in a 2-2 draw against Columbus, but there's no need to panic.

Previous ranking: 3

Son Heung-Min stretched his post-break scoring streak to four goals in four games to seal a 1-1 draw in Vancouver, but it was an immense defensive effort from LAFC's center-back duo and Hugo Lloris' four saves that made the difference.

Previous ranking: 1

Despite having a lion's share of chances (they outshot their visitors 21-5 and 5-1 on target), it took a late penalty from Thomas Müller to collect a point against LAFC in a 1-1 draw. With Sebastian Berhalter officially in Middlesbrough now and Ranko Vaselinovic injured, that'll do for now as they prepare for Leagues Cup this week.

Previous ranking: 4

As they continue to miss Patrick Yazbek and Cristian Espinoza, Nashville's post-break results continue to be so-so after a 2-2 draw with D.C. They'll reset with some Leagues Cup action, before taking on Inter Miami on Aug. 15.

Previous ranking: 5

Timo Werner did his best, assisting and then scoring in San Jose's 4-2 loss to Cincinnati, but the Quakes are now winless since their regular season resumed on July 22. Despite Angus Gunn's seven saves on Saturday, they've also conceded nine goals in three games.

Previous ranking: 8

Robert Lewandowski made his home debut in Chicago and wasted no time scoring two goals in a 2-1 win against Charlotte, the Fire's first win in three games and first after the break.

play 0:59 Lewandowski scores brace on Chicago Fire home debut

Previous ranking: 6

In a 1-1 draw with St. Louis, Sergi Solans scored his first goal since the break to reclaim his role as the team's top scorer, but Rafael's misplaced pass out of the back led to an avoidable equalizer as RSL settled for a point (their first since the break) in the Midwest.

Previous ranking: 7

In a battle of who likes to have the ball and who doesn't (San Diego has the highest average possession in MLS while the Loons are seventh from last), Minnesota settled for a 1-1 draw while outshooting the Californians 8-2 on target, thanks to CJ dos Santos ' seven saves.

Previous ranking: 11

One week after losing to their Ohio rivals, Cincinnati made a statement in a 4-2 win against the Quakes. As ever, Evander was the star of the show with a goal and three assists, bringing his season total goals and assists tally to a league-high 21.

Previous ranking: 10

In the eighth minute, Nicolás Fernández scored his fourth goal in four games (a league-leading 13th of the season, tied with Petar Musa and Hugo Cuypers) from the penalty spot, but that was all that broke through in a fairly even 1-1 draw with Toronto.

Previous ranking: 13

Despite being outshot 8-5 on target, the Revs had the better chances in a 2-2 draw against Montréal and may regret dropping points against the 14th-place Canadians. On the plus side, with six saves, Matt Turner is just short of the highest save percentage in the league (77.7).

Previous ranking: 9

Dallas is winless since the break, but has two draws in that three-game run after settling for a 0-0 stalemate against the Galaxy. Jonathan Sirois stood on his head with nine saves to keep the clean sheet for the Toros.

Casemiro registered an own-goal in his home debut for Miami, but Inter still earned a draw that puts them on top of ESPN's MLS Power Rankings. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Previous ranking: 15

All good things come to an end somehow. In this case, Charlotte's four-game undefeated streak stretching back to May came to a halt thanks to Robert Lewandowski's brace of goals in a home debut in Chicago, overshadowing Pep Biel's ninth of the season in a 2-1 loss.

Previous ranking: 12

In a battle of goalkeeping heroics, JT Marcinkowski made four saves to limit Dallas while Jonathan Sirois made nine to trade a pair of clean sheets in a 0-0 draw in California. With no Leagues Cup on deck, the Galaxy have a brief break before they contemplate getting their first win since May.

Previous ranking: 17

The Dynamo have two straight wins, two consecutive clean sheets and are undefeated in three games since the break after making light work of Kansas City in a 2-0 win. Things are coming together for Houston, but they'll have a solid test in New England next, where the Revs have only lost once in the regular season this year.

Previous ranking: 16

CJ dos Santos was all that stood between San Diego and a much different scoreline, as the goalkeeper made seven saves while being outshot 8-2 on target in Minnesota. They've had a mix of results (one win, one draw, one loss) since play resumed, but they're conceding fewer goals than before the hiatus.

Previous ranking: 18

Helped by a few saves from Roman Bürki and Marcel Hartel's late equalizer, St. Louis stayed undefeated since league play resumed with three wins and a draw after finishing 1-1 against Salt Lake.

Previous ranking: 14

After losing 2-1 to Portland, the Sounders have now lost both rivalry games this season, while also collecting their sixth straight defeat, and fourth since the league resumed. The only silver lining is this loss to the Timbers (the second in less than three weeks) was by two goals instead of five.

Previous ranking: 20

One week after scoring the match-winner against Toronto, Tai Baribo stretched his goal streak to four goals in four games to help seal a 2-2 draw with Nashville. United are now undefeated in five games -- four draws, one win -- ahead of a winnable contest against Montréal.

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Cristina Alexander debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Previous ranking: 19

After two consecutive defeats, RBNY secured three points in a 3-2 win against Orlando featuring 19-year-old Mijahir Ameth Jiménez Murillo's first two goals in his first start and second appearance for the team. Unfortunately, while Ethan Horvath did his best with five saves, they've still conceded seven in three games.

Previous ranking: 21

While playing at Nu Stadium for the first games for Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul since the World Cup, the Crew got lucky with an own goal and netted a late equalizer to collect a 2-2 draw in Miami. That'll do for now. Next up, Leagues Cup.

Previous ranking: 22

While still sitting neck and neck in the playoff wildcard spots, Portland beat the Sounders 2-1 this weekend to sweep this season's rivalry series after beating them in July. After heading into the break with a mix of results, the Timbers are undefeated (three wins, one draw) since it resumed. Not bad.

Previous ranking: 23

Orlando's two-game win streak against two teams in the top five of the league (spurred on by the addition of Antoine Griezmann) came to an end in a 3-2 loss to the Red Bulls. With Leagues Cup next, they'll get another big test for the Griezmann era against Cincinnati.

Previous ranking: 24

After trailing 0-2 at home with a one-man advantage, the Union scored two goals in two minutes starting from the 96th minute to win 3-2 against Atlanta. It's not a perfect game, but it's the kind of rally they were incapable of producing at the start of the year.

Previous ranking: 25

The Rapids outshot visiting Austin 23-9 and 8-3 on target but needed a 94th-minute penalty from Rafael Navarro to break through the gridlock and get three points in a 1-0 win.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Previous ranking: 28

In his first start since March, Djordje Mihailovic had an industrious day in the midfield and pounced on a rebound before the half to help seal a 1-1 draw with NYCFC. That's a positive sign for a team that's been missing key players through injury.

Previous ranking: 26

Montréal tied the Revs 2-2 in a match marred by allegations of discriminatory chanting, but the team's second draw in four games is their fourth of the year. For a team with ten defeats (and only four wins), that's not too bad.

Previous ranking: 27

With Jim Curtin still yet to arrive, Brad Stuver's seven saves almost pulled off a point in a 1-0 loss to Colorado, but a 94th-minute penalty sent them home empty handed.

Previous ranking: 29

Despite registering the same number of shots on goal (four), Kansas City was outplayed and deserving in a 2-0 loss to Houston. After a brief break, they've got Colorado next.

Previous ranking: 30

Atlanta was minutes away from its first victory since May 2, but two goals from the 96th minute on sent the Five Stripes home with zero points instead after losing 3-2 to Philadelphia. Some things (Atlanta having a good season) are just not meant to be.