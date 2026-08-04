Liverpool's preseason: Injuries, squad depth a concern for Iraola & Co.

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Over coffee at Liverpool's plush pre-season hotel in downtown Chicago, new head coach Andoni Iraola laid out the immediate challenges facing him at Anfield.

"You have to improve the team," he explained. "You have to find the best positions for every player, the good combinations for the team and that is what we are now [running out of time to do]."

The 44-year-old was speaking to a host of traveling reporters, including ESPN, on the first day of the Reds' pre-season tour of the United States. Over the past two weeks, Iraola has sought to make inroads on the aforementioned order of business, assessing his squad in friendly games in Nashville, New York and Chicago. But with less than a month to go until Iraola's Liverpool career begins in earnest against Newcastle United in the Premier League, it is clear time is not on his side.

The Reds' trip across the Atlantic was instructive, both for good reasons and for bad.

In the absence of several senior players, some young stars -- including midfielder Trey Nyoni and central defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe -- seized the opportunity to shine. Iraola has had the first real opportunity to begin implementing his notoriously intense training regime and commence the process of getting his squad up to speed for the start of the new season.

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However, the last couple of weeks have also underlined Liverpool's desperate need for reinforcements and the magnitude of the task facing Iraola and his staff. With each passing day, the Reds are -- as Iraola observed -- losing time to position themselves as genuine contenders to reclaim the Premier League title they surrendered so meekly to Arsenal last term.

A big few weeks now lie ahead. Here's what ESPN learned from spending time with the team in the United States.

Iraola has a tall task ahead of him at Liverpool, and with just a couple of weeks until the 2026-27 season kicks off, they're running out of time to get ready. Nikki Dyer/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Shopping, shooting hoops and intensity in Chicago

While Liverpool's pre-season tour took them to three different cities -- Nashville, New York and Chicago -- they sought to ensure that Chicago was their home away from home.

The team were based at the luxurious Park Hyatt Hotel, outside of which swarms of supporters gathered each day, hoping to catch a glimpse of their heroes. On one occasion, a young fan wearing a Liverpool shirt was given a moment to remember when striker Hugo Ekitike -- who had travelled with the team to continue his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury -- stopped to shake his hand and pose for a photograph in the hotel lobby.

But while the club's global appeal remains as strong as ever, players were largely free to explore the city in relative anonymity and were regularly spotted checking out the high-end shops in the Gold Coast district, as well as taking walks along the picturesque Oak Street Beach. Some of the squad also enjoyed a visit to the home of NBA franchise the Chicago Bulls, where they walked in the footsteps of the legendary Michael Jordan and tried their hand at shooting some hoops.

Each matchday was approached in the same way as a Champions League away trip, with the team flying into the host city the night before then immediately returning to their refuge in Chicago after the match. It was there that the majority of Liverpool's training took place, with sessions held at the Endeavour Health Performance Centre, which is home to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire.

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Iraola alternated between single and double sessions to help raise players' fitness levels and took a noticeably hands-on approach, coaching each player with the same meticulous level of detail, regardless of their status within the squad. At one open training session, onlookers were treated to some sharp shooting from Chicago Fire's new signing Robert Lewandowski before the Liverpool players took to the pitch to complete a number of passing drills, followed by a nine-a-side match.

Earlier in the tour, Iraola had introduced his squad to a game called "Consequences" -- a punishing forfeit that entails players running between the two 18-yard boxes.

"It's the intensity," defender Milos Kerkez said when asked to pinpoint what makes Iraola's brand of football so appealing. "He's not scared to play one-vs.-one all over the pitch, to press high and to be on the front foot always. If you see footage of how we all are after training, all lying down, then you can see what he is preparing us for. You definitely need legs and good condition for what he wants us to do, but we will be alright."

Sources told ESPN that Kerkez -- who spent two seasons under Iraola at AFC Bournemouth before joining Liverpool last summer -- took on an impressive level of responsibility during training, as did his Hungary teammate Dominik Szoboszlai, whose leadership during the tour has marked him as the favourite to replace Andy Robertson (who joined Tottenham) as vice-captain.

In the absence of some familiar faces, Szoboszlai quickly became the main attraction for supporters in the U.S. and after penning a new five-year contract last month, he looks poised to build on last season's accomplished individual campaign.

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Injury blow exposes defensive frailties

The first real setback for Iraola came in Nashville, when defender Joe Gomez suffered a muscle injury just eight minutes into Liverpool's first pre-season game against Sunderland at Geodis Park.

With captain Virgil van Dijk granted an extended holiday, Gomez had travelled to the U.S. as one of the Reds' two fit senior center-back options alongside new signing Jérémy Jacquet, who officially joined the club in a £60 million ($79.5 million) move from Rennes this summer. Having missed the second half of last season with a shoulder injury, Jacquet was expected to feature in the U.S., but was ultimately not risked in any of Liverpool's three games after feeling some discomfort during training.