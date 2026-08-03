No talks between Inter Miami, Kevin De Bruyne - source

Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami has not expressed interest in signing Kevin De Bruyne, a club source confirmed to ESPN.

The club did not initiate contact or hold talks with the Belgium national team midfielder despite the ongoing reports, the source added.

Inter Miami will instead focus on maximizing the potential of the current roster in the upcoming Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer action.

The South Florida club recently introduced new signing Casemiro, presenting him to fans at Nu Stadium before his home debut on Saturday night. He joined as a free agent on a contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season with an extension option until June 2029.

- Casemiro joined Miami to help 'god of football' Messi win

- Lionel Messi back in training with Inter Miami after World Cup

- MLS Power Rankings: With Casemiro in tow, Miami retakes top spot

Inter Miami also signed Ecuadorian defender Fricio Caicedo on loan from Costa Rican side FC Moravia FCM through the conclusion of the 2027 Major League Soccer Sprint Season.

Inter Miami sits in second place on the Eastern Conference table with 38 points in 18 games, coming off a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew over the weekend.