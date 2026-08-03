Vietnam regain control of ASEAN Championship Group A with stunning win over Indonesia

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BOGOR, Indonesia -- Reigning champions Vietnam have gotten their ASEAN Championship title defence back on track with a stunning 3-0 win over Group A rivals Indonesia at Pakansari Stadium on Monday evening.

After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Singapore in their last outing, Vietnam headed to the Indonesian city of Bogor -- located just over 50 kilometres south of the capital Jakarta -- arguably as underdogs against the hosts, who had scored eight goals while just conceding one in their opening two wins over Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

But with superb display, where they combined clinical finishing with a disciplined defensive effort that starved their opposition of any clear-cut opportunities, the Vietnamese would go on to claim an important victory that now sees them regain control -- and top spot -- of Group A.

Although Indonesia had the vociferous support of the home supporters, who did not even wait for the game to start to make their presence felt as they jeered every Vietnam name announced prematch, they were silenced after just six minutes when the visitors took the lead.

An excellent passing move saw a probing pass by Nguyễn Hai Long from out left find Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, who then unlocked the Indonesia defence with a slide-rule pass that was timed perfectly to meet Nguyễn Văn Vĩ's clever run from deep.

Although Văn Vĩ almost had no angle to work with, he took a chance that opposition goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata would expect a cross -- and his gamble paid off as he squeezed a shot in at the now-unguarded near post.

Just eight minutes later, Indonesia were left completely stunned as Vietnam doubled their lead.

It was down the left where the visitors again enjoyed plenty of joy, this time with Hai Long somehow being allowed the entire wing to race through from the halfway line and finish as Nadeo once again left too much space at his near side -- although there was little else he could have done in the one-on-one situation after being left completely exposed.

Indonesia were now in desperate need of a response if they were to salvage anything out of the contest, yet they struggled to create any meaningful passages of play with Vietnam coach Kim Sang-Sik seemingly having pulled off the perfect defensive plan.

And with 19 minutes remaining, the contest was effectively over when Vietnam's star striker Rafaelson -- who had not even started -- raced through after an enterprising run and brilliant release ball by Hoàng Đức before making no mistake in finishing past Nadeo.

Vietnam now look favourites to seal top spot in Group A when they finished their group-stage campaign against fourth-placed Cambodia on Friday, while Indonesia will travel for winner-takes-all clash against Singapore -- who currently sit a point above in second place.