Halftime anger sparked Philippines' ASEAN Championship revival as Thailand test looms

The best goals from MD3 of the 2026 ASEAN Championship (1:09)

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TARLAC, Philippines -- The turning point in Philippines' 4-1 victory over Laos in their last outing at the 2026 ASEAN Championship did not come from a tactical tweak nor an inspired substitution.

According to captain Daisuke Sato, it came behind closed doors at halftime -- where emotions boiled over as players confronted one another after another disappointing first-half display.

Still reeling from their shock 4-1 opening defeat to Myanmar, Philippines headed into the break frustrated after failing to impose themselves despite playing against a ten-man Laos side for most of the first half.

For Sato, there could be no excuses.

"Especially after the loss against Myanmar, what we showed in the first half against Laos was simply not acceptable," Sato told ESPN. "We already learned a painful lesson in the game against Myanmar, so there was no excuse to come out and repeat the same mistakes again."

The veteran defender admitted the atmosphere inside the dressing room was heated, with players openly challenging one another to raise their standards.

"At halftime, emotions were a little high because we knew we were not playing anywhere near the level required when you represent the country," Sato added. "We had to be honest with each other in the dugout.

"The message was clear: enough talking, enough excuses. We had 45 minutes to show our character, take responsibility and prove on the pitch what it means to wear this shirt."

The response was immediate and absolute.

Philippines emerged with greater urgency, scoring four second-half goals to revive their campaign. It was the response that pleased Sato, who believed the team finally played with the intensity expected after the disappointment against Myanmar.

That message carried extra significance coming from the man wearing the captain's armband.

After several years away from the national team, Sato returned to the squad earlier this year and quickly re-established himself as one of the squad's senior figures.

Just a few months later, he has been entrusted with leading a group that blends veterans with new kids on the block at the ASEAN Championship.

His leadership was rewarded with Philippines' fourth goal against Laos, rising to meet a pinpoint freekick from Kenji Nishioka.

For Sato, however, the celebration that followed meant even more than the goal itself.

"The celebration with Kenji was really meaningful to me," Sato said.

"He has a similar [Filipino-Japanese] background to mine and sometimes, when I look at him, I see a younger version of myself from back in the day."

The goal also symbolized the connection between one of the team's senior leaders and one of its emerging talents, with Sato embracing the responsibility of helping guide the next generation as Philippines continue to build for the future.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Thailand 2 2 0 0 7 6 2 - Malaysia 3 2 0 1 3 6 3 - Myanmar 2 1 0 1 2 3 4 - Philippines 2 1 0 1 0 3 5 - Laos 3 0 0 3 -12 0 *1st & 2nd qualify for semifinals

The comeback has also restored belief ahead of what could prove to be Philippines' defining group-stage fixture against the tournament's record seven-time champions Thailand.

"It's always great to be able to help the national team, whether it be an assist or a goal," winger Javier Mariona said during Monday's pre-match news conference.

"So, us having that 4-1 victory against Laos is a great feeling. The whole team collectively, we feel a lot more on the positive side of things looking into Thailand."

Mariona added that the players and coaching staff have already begun discussing how they can exploit the spaces Thailand may leave behind, while taking confidence from their last victory over the regional powerhouses on home soil.

"In terms of space and everything to utilize, I think that's something that we're still discussing within the locker room with the coaching staff because we have a good game plan coming to this match," he said.

Philippines stunned Thailand 2-1 in the first leg of the 2024 ASEAN Championship semifinals to record their first competitive victory over the War Elephants. Mariona was introduced late in that match and was on the pitch when Kike Linares headed home the winner that sent the crowd at Rizal Memorial Stadium into pandemonium.

"Going to that game back at home in Rizal, we knew we had a chance, and we proved that that chance was enough to come away with three points," Mariona said. "So, we're very excited to host Thailand again and hopefully get another result just like in Rizal."

Against Thailand, Philippines cannot afford another halftime wake-up call. The intensity, accountability and belief that surfaced after the break against Laos must be there from the opening whistle.

Only then will the comeback against Laos be remembered not as a one-off reaction, but as the moment this Philippines side truly found its identity.