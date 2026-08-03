Fulham sign Gonzalo García from Real Madrid

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Gonzalo García has joined Premier League side Fulham from Real Madrid, the club has confirmed.

The 22-year-old has moved to west London on a five year deal through to 2031 with a club option to extend by a year. Sources have told ESPN the deal was worth €40 million (£34m/$46m).

García will reunite with former Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Marco Silva this summer.

"I'm very grateful, very happy to be here," García said.

"I have to thank the board and Arbeloa for the trust they've put in me, and I'm very, very excited to start."

Gonzalo Garcia has joined from Fulham from Real Madrid. Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

García joined Madrid's academy as a 10-year-old and made 35 first-team appearances.

He made his Spain debut earlier this year.

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"Gonzalo has always exemplified the values ​​of Real Madrid. Our club thanks him for his commitment and dedication throughout these years," Real Madrid said in a statement.

"Real Madrid, which will always be his home, wishes him and his family all the best in this new stage of his life."

ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodra contributed to this report.