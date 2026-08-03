Bernardo Silva 'didn't think twice' about joining Real Madrid

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Bernardo Silva said he "didn't think twice" about joining Real Madrid after completing his first training session with the club on Monday.

The Portugal midfielder, 31, signed for Madrid on a free transfer this summer after leaving Manchester City when his contract expired, after nine years and 20 major trophies.

Silva is one of five new arrivals at Madrid during this window, alongside Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espí, while ESPN has also reported that the club is working on deals for Yan Diomande and Rodri.

"Having played against Real Madrid many times, you feel the importance of the club, and you feel how great it is to be here," Silva told Real Madrid TV on Monday.

"When Real Madrid came calling, it was impossible not to say yes. I didn't think twice. Being close to my family, very near Portugal, in a very similar culture, helps. But the dream of playing for the best club in the history of football -- because their trophies prove it -- is a privilege."

Bernardo Silva (R) trained with Real Madrid for the first time on Monday. Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Madrid drew 2-2 with Fiorentina in a friendly on Saturday, their first game under new coach José Mourinho, and next play Ferencvaros in Budapest this weekend.

Silva, Vinícius Júnior and Brahim Díaz all completed their first preseason training sessions after returning from holidays on Monday.

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"The first training session was tough," Silva said.

"But I'm very happy to meet all these people, and my teammates. I already know some of them quite well, because I've played against them many times, but I'm very happy to be with them now and to be able to start this pre-season in a good way."

Mourinho has returned as Madrid coach for the second time, after a famous first stint between 2010 and 2013.

"We've been opponents a few times, and now we're on the same side," Silva said.

"I'm very happy, because he's a coach who means a lot to Portuguese football. Since I was little, we've watched his teams a lot, and he's always put Portugal's name at the highest level. I'm very happy to be able to start and learn from him."