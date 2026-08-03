Larry Berg to succeed Don Garber as MLS commissioner

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LAFC part-owner Larry Berg has been selected as the new commissioner of MLS, the league announced on Monday.

League owners met in New York City to vote on the replacement of current commissioner Don Garber, who is set to continue his role through 2026. In 2027, he will transition to chairman after Berg becomes commissioner in January.

Garber has been in charge of MLS since 1999 and led the league during its expansion from 10 clubs near the start of the 21st century to now 30 teams across the United States and Canada.

"I'm honored to lead Major League Soccer into its next era," said Berg.

"We have an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen the quality of our competition, develop more world-class players, deepen our connection with supporters, and continue elevating Major League Soccer's place in the global game. Together with our owners, clubs, players, partners, supporters, and league staff, I could not be more excited for what comes next."

Los Angeles FC co-owner Larry Berg will be officially introduced in New York on Tuesday as the next MLS commissioner. AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Berg will become the third commissioner in the history of MLS.

"Larry Berg is the right leader for Major League Soccer's next chapter," said Jimmy Haslam, CEO and Chairman of Haslam Sports Group and Co-Chair of the MLS Succession Committee.

"Throughout our process, it became clear that Larry is uniquely qualified to lead MLS through one of the most significant periods in its history. His deep understanding of our league, lifelong connection to the game, global perspective, and proven leadership make him the right person to build on MLS' momentum and guide the league into its next era of growth."

Alongside his experience with LAFC, Berg also has a background in private equity and finance. Debuting in 2018, LAFC have quickly become one of the powerhouse clubs in MLS that have claimed an MLS Cup title, two Supporters' Shields, and a U.S. Open Cup trophy.

According to the league, "Berg will divest his ownership interest in LAFC through the league's established transition process to ensure he leads the league and its 30 clubs with full impartiality."

"He [Larry Berg] has been a pivotal partner, deeply influencing the trajectory of our club," LAFC lead managing owner Bennett Rosenthal and owner Brandon Beck said in a statement.

"His strategic foresight, from the vision behind BMO Stadium to the cultivation of a championship-caliber culture, has been fundamental to our identity. While his absence from our daily operations will be widely felt, the foundation we built together ensures continued success and seamless continuity for LAFC."

Soon to step up as commissioner, he will be tasked with leading the league as it seeks to evolve under a new format in 2027. Following a shortened "sprint season" that will kick off next year, MLS will then pivot to a summer-to-fall season for 2027-28.

Berg will also have to manage the end of an upcoming media rights deal with Apple TV, which will conclude in 2029.