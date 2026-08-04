Veteran striker Edin Džeko, 40, signs new one-year deal at Schalke

Open Extended Reactions

Edin Džeko will be playing in the Bundesliga at the age of 40. Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Edin Džeko, at the age of 40, has signed a new contract with Schalke 04 and will be playing in the Bundesliga next season.

The veteran striker scored six goals and provided three assists in 11 appearances for the former German giants, after joining in January, as they won promotion back to the German for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international was a member of an exclusive club at the 2026 World Cup. He was one of eight players aged 40 and over to feature at the competition and was in some excellent company, including Luka Modrić, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.

"Since arriving at Schalke in the winter, I have been part of a fantastic team and experienced the incredible support of the fans. Winning promotion to the Bundesliga ranks among the highlights of my career. It was unbelievable," Džeko said to club media.

"Football has made me happy and driven me throughout my life. I am still hungry, and I want to help our team in the Bundesliga too."

Džeko's storied career has seen him play for a host of clubs including Manchester City, Inter Milan, Roma, Wolfsburg, Fenerbahçe and Fiorentina.

His new contract at Schalke will take him past his 41st birthday.

- Edin Džeko leads Schalke to Bundesliga promotion at 40-years-old

"Edin brought something special to Schalke 04 during his first four and a half months at the club. He was a key player and a fan favourite, while his personality meant he always set an example both on and off the pitch.

"Our conversations over the past few weeks made it clear that Edin is still as hungry as ever. We therefore believe that he can help us in the Bundesliga too. Edin is staying at Schalke, which is fantastic news," Youri Mulder, director of professional football at Schalke, said.