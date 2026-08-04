Randal Kolo Muani on Juventus return: 'I want to finish what I started'

Open Extended Reactions

Randal Kolo Muani spent last season on loan at Tottenham, where he managed one goal in 30 Premier League games. Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Randal Kolo Muani has said "this story wasn't over" after sealing his return to Juventus more than a year after he left.

The French forward rejoined the Turin giants on a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. While on loan at Juventus for the second half of the 2024-25 season, Kolo Muani enjoyed his most productive spell in recent years scoring 10 goals in 22 appearances.

"I'm absolutely delighted -- I've finally managed to come back," he told the club's channels. "I've been wanting this for a long time and the moment has finally arrived. This story wasn't over; I want to finish what I started and carry on writing this wonderful story."

Kolo Muani, 27, has signed a contract with Juve through June 2031. "I've never made a secret of my desire to return," he said. "In every transfer window, I've tried to come back to play for Juventus again and score for the fans and the club. Returning here was a logical choice for me."

Both Kolo Muani and Juve are looking to bounce back from a difficult 2025-26 season. Juve failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth in Serie A, while Kolo Muani mustered just one goal in 30 Premier League appearances while on a season-long loan at Tottenham from PSG.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the season.

- Juventus re-sign Randal Kolo Muani on a permanent deal

- Juventus keen on Joshua Zirkzee, Man United open to offers - sources

- Liverpool preparing bid for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola - sources

"I'm even more eager to score, to shine and, above all, to win trophies," Kolo Muani said.

"Juventus is one big family and they've welcomed me as such. The fans and the club have shown me all their affection, and I want to return the favour. How? By scoring lots of goals and trying to win some trophies."