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RB Leipzig managing director Marcel Schäfer has denied that the ongoing battle between Roc Nation and Max Gradel could derail the deal to take Yan Diomande to Real Madrid.

Ivorian teenager Diomande has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs this summer but it appeared that the Spanish giants had leapt in front of Paris Saint-Germain in the quest to sign him, in a deal set to cost €135 million ($153.8m).

Sources told ESPN last month that Real Madrid expected the deal to be completed 'in the coming hours' but there has been a hold-up ever since.

Schäfer has denied that the deal is as close to completion as has been reported in some places, with Diomande himself injured and recovering from the World Cup.

Yan Diomande is expected to join Real Madrid this summer. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"It's clear that one or two so-called transfer experts announced a few days ago that the deal was done or 'here we go' -- that's simply not the case. It's not that far along yet," he told Sky Sports.

"Yan is on the road to recovery, I spoke to him on the phone yesterday.

"As soon as he's recovered and feels ready, he'll make the trip to Austria and join us. Yan is under contract with us, he's our player."

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Sources have told ESPN that a deal is close to completion though and it appears that the hold up between Leipzig's latest major exit is a squabble over who actually represents Diomande.

The 19-year-old formerly employed ex-Bournemouth and Leeds forward Max Gradel's agency Maxidel, before he shifted to Jay Z's agency Roc Nation.

Gradel has however suggested that the transfer between Maxidel to Roc Nation was not necessarily all above board.

Yan Diomande is at the heart of a dispute between his former and current agent. Ronny HARTMANN / AFP via Getty Images

FIFA are now involved in the dispute, which has essentially been the reason for the delay in his move being completed.

When asked whether the dispute could prevent a deal from happening however, Schäfer replied: "From my perspective, a clear no.

"That's beyond my knowledge, there has been a change of agent, our contact person, as Yan clearly informed us, is Roc Nation.

"I don't believe that a transfer would fail because of this -- if it even comes to fruition."