USMNT star Gio Reyna joins Strasbourg from Borussia Mönchengladbach

Open Extended Reactions

Gio Reyna has completed a move to Strasbourg from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The USMNT star has signed a five-year deal with the French Ligue 1 side, bringing an end to his seven year spell in the Bundesliga. During his time in Germany, he played for Borussia Dortmund and Gladbach.

Across six seasons with Borussia Dortmund, Reyna scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists in 147 games in all competitions.

Gio Reyna has left the Bundesliga after seven years. Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

He spent a season on loan at Nottingham Forest from 2024 until 2025 but failed to make an impact at the Premier League club.

He joined Gladbach in 2025 but endured a difficult period there, managing just one goal and one assist in 20 appearances.

He has struggled with injuries throughout his time in Germany.

For the USMNT, Reyna has 43 caps and 10 goals. He scored an excellent goal during this summer's World Cup, in the USMNT's 4-1 win over Paraguay.

- Mauricio Pochettino signs new deal to remain as USMNT manager

- Will lure of Europe threaten fresh Pochettino-USMNT partnership?

- USMNT's Berhalter joins Middlesbrough from Vancouver Whitecaps

"Gio is an excellent player who unfortunately only showed glimpses of his potential during his year at Borussia and was unable to consistently demonstrate his ability on the pitch due to a number of injuries," Gladbach head of sports Rouven Schröder said.

"We wish him all the best and every success in this exciting challenge in France."