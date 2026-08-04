David Sullivan advised to avoid West Ham home games amid allegations

David Sullivan stood down as joint chairman of West Ham in June. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

David Sullivan has been advised to stay away from West Ham's home matches by the London Stadium's landlord following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The West Ham co-owner was accused of sexually exploitative and predatory behaviour by seven women during a joint investigation by BBC Panorama and The Times into the 77-year-old businessman.

Sullivan -- West Ham's largest shareholder -- stood down as joint chairman of the club shortly before the investigation was broadcast in June, saying he wanted to focus on fighting what he called "factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations concerning my personal life."

West Ham, who were relegated from the Premier League in May, start their season on Saturday with a Carabao Cup home tie against Portsmouth, and venue operators London Stadium say Sullivan should stay away "given the potential for demonstrations and anti-social behaviour by some spectators."

A statement from London Stadium said: "Following media reports at the end of the season regarding a safeguarding matter being managed by the club, London Stadium sought further information to ensure it could fulfil its own safeguarding responsibilities.

"Based on the information provided by the club, we understand the matter was investigated and that the club does not consider there to be an ongoing safeguarding risk associated with Mr Sullivan attending the stadium.

"However, given the potential for demonstrations and anti-social behaviour by some spectators, we have recommended to the club that he does not attend.

"We have also requested advance notice of any planned attendance so that appropriate safety and operational measures can be put in place."

London Stadium said it would not comment if they receive notice from West Ham on Sullivan attending matches at the 62,500-capacity arena.

West Ham have been approached for comment.